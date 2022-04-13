The word “bittersweet” accurately describes the taste of today’s column, at least for me.
It marks my farewell to employment at the Record-Eagle — and my final business column.
This is the 400th week in a row my mugshot has appeared atop the Biz page. It’s pure chance the tally fell on a round number.
My retirement date was chosen to mark entry into Medicare eligibility, which means health insurance becomes more affordable, which is a big factor in making retirement feasible.
I penned my first Biz column in the summer of 2014. It appeared the same day the paper published an article naming me business editor. You can read that first column at https://tinyurl.com/danfirstcolumn.
But my career at the Record-Eagle began way back in 1989. Though officially then a copy desk editor, I also wrote business and feature stories, including a weekly restaurant review in the tabloid Summer Magazine. Through the years, I filled other roles at the Record-Eagle, including special sections editor, page designer and webmaster.
My journalism career reaches even further back. I worked a couple of college summers at the tail end of the 1970s for my father’s weekly newspaper in suburban Grand Rapids. My first real full-time job was photographer and government/sports reporter at a twice-a-week newspaper in a desert town 160 miles northeast of Reno, the nearest city that had more than one stoplight.
I worked hard. My portfolio became strong enough to win me a two-year photography teaching assistantship at Marquette University in Milwaukee — where I almost earned a masters degree in journalism. I completed all the course work and comprehensive written and oral examinations. The last step was completing a thesis, which I chewed away at in my spare time while holding down full-time reporting jobs, first in Colorado and then Michigan. Along the way, I went skiing and hiking, met a girl and got married. We bought a house and had kids. The bones of my incomplete thesis rest peacefully in a dusty cardboard box.
My wife and I have lived in Traverse City for 33 years. We bought our house 32 years ago. This is home. That is not going to change with retirement.
But my days certainly will be different. No more daily writing and editing deadlines. No more weekly column commitment. No more late-night editor-on-call rotation.
But also no more chasing stories. That’s what I loved most about working as a journalist — the opportunity to study people, to meet them in their workplaces and regular haunts, to learn about their worries, hopes, regrets, joys.
Entrepreneurs, managers, clerks, blacksmiths, waiters, factory workers and groundskeepers have taught me much about humanity. Everybody works to put food on their tables, to keep a roof over their heads — and to contribute to society. We’re all cogs in the socio-economic machine.
I’m lucky to have enjoyed a 40-plus-year career that not only paid the bills, but also provided me the opportunity to learn about my fellow humans and what makes them tick. I’m lucky to have worked alongside journalists dedicated to keeping their communities informed about culture, education, crime, environment, development, business and local politics.
I’ve greatly appreciated the comments received from readers of this column. Your phone calls, emails and handwritten notes delivered treasured feedback.
One column years ago mentioned my affection for lemon-lime Kool-Aid, and a reader promptly mailed me a single packet of the stuff with a note revealing they also adore the green elixir. Second-hand comments regularly received through my wife (who is a nurse) from cardiac rehab clients (always unidentified, as HIPAA privacy rules demand) helped keep me going. Including those folks, the roster of my column’s unofficial fan club grew to at least three people.
But now it’s time to downshift. There will be some relaxation in my immediate future — and a slew of long-procrastinated household chores. Work never really ends.
Before I tackle too many chores, my wife and I plan to travel, at least a little. But neither of us can think of a better place than the city by the bay to call home.
Traverse City has experienced some growing pains since we moved here. It’s taller and more spread out than it was three decades ago. But it was a terrific place to live back then, and it certainly is today. That’s why so many people are moving here. It’s why some suspect Traverse City is on the way to becoming as trendy as Aspen or Jackson Hole.
Growth comes with both positives and negatives. Change is a constant. Traverse City always is bending and stretching. On a personal level, bending and stretching lately has become harder, partly from age and partly from being desk-bound during the pandemic. Creaky knees are one sign that it’s time for me to retire.
My life, long devoted to journalism, now will swivel toward gardening, whittling and long hours on the porch pondering the imponderables.
Not everything will change. The twin loves of my professional life, writing and photography, will continue to be part of my daily routine — but at a more relaxed pace. I may even update my old photography website, truehighways.com, which shares my visual perspective on northern Michigan.
Retirement marks a major change in life. It signals both a sunset and a dawn. This column marks both a conclusion and a beginning. Today tastes bittersweet.
Farewell, and thanks for reading.
