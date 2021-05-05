As a child, I didn’t fuss — too much — about eating vegetables.
My mom’s stuffed green peppers were delicious. Her cooked carrots remain a favorite (peel, slice in half lengthwise, boil until tender, drain, melt on a bit of butter, salt lightly, serve).
Both my wife and I like onions, so they’re a staple at our house. Potatoes play a recurring role. Broccoli and peas make regular appearances. Asparagus is a seasonal treat. Turnips and parsnips slip into our kitchen only rarely. I’m not sure if I’ve ever tasted fennel.
I don’t eat as many fresh vegetables as I should. My wife and I have good intentions. We buy fresh vegetables every week. But we don’t always plan well, and sometimes a head of cabbage will remain in storage so long it begins to look like it has a hangover.
I’ve gone spelunking in the caverns of our refrigerator a few times in recent years and discovered rotting vegetables lurking under packages of bacon or hiding beneath plastic envelopes of shredded cheese. Such discoveries add to my store of personal scientific knowledge, but make me feel ashamed of the waste. Over the years, I’ve become schooled in the milky texture of liquified cucumber. Which is a shame, because I enjoy fresh, crisp cucumber slices, either as a standalone treat or in a sandwich with peanut butter.
We try to use every fresh vegetable we purchase. But sometimes a take-out pizza blurs memory of that head of lettuce in the crisper drawer slowly transforming into a ball of mush that wild rabbits would hop straight past without even twitching their whiskers.
Luckily, aging vegetables can transition gracefully into a happy and rewarding retirement as garden compost.
Last year, we carved out a vegetable garden in the backyard and learned — again — that we just don’t have green thumbs. The onion, radish and sweet pepper plants failed to produce anything edible. At the end of our summer-long effort, we netted a grand total of four lumpy tomatoes and a handful of chives. Others seem to have better success.
For readers interested in growing their own vegetables, Michigan State University offers a cornucopia of information.
The Extension service last week said most portions of Michigan were up to two weeks ahead of normal growing degree days at this time of year. That’s good. But the state is 2 to 3 inches behind the normal amount of rainfall. That’s bad. More than half the state as of last week had dry soils and moderate drought conditions.
The MSU Extension offers a variety of vegetable-related events online, some free, others classes involving small fees. MSU also serves as a directory of other vegetable-centric online events in the state. For a complete listing, visit: www.canr.msu.edu/vegetables/events.
Today, May 5, between 12:30 and 1 p.m., you can listen to the latest installment of The Vegetable Beet Webcast, a weekly online interview and discussion focused on vegetable production offered by the Great Lakes Vegetable Producers Network. Find it at www.glveg.net/listen.
May 8 from 10-11 a.m., MSU will host the first 2021 Zoom session of the MSU Tollgate Farm HomeGrown Gardening Series. The monthly series aims to encourage and support home vegetable gardeners from beginner to experienced. The fee is $10 per family per session. Details are available at www.canr.msu.edu/vegetables/events.
On May 10, MSU will offer a free Spring Food Safety Q&A via Zoom, the first in a monthly series of food safety sessions. Read more at the link above.
My wife and I already have decided we’re not going put effort into a vegetable garden this year. Instead, we will continue to purchase fresh vegetables from roadside stands, farmers markets and grocery stores. For us, that’s a more reliable method of putting food on our table — or at least into our refrigerator.
I expect that at some point this year I’ll embark on a spelunking expedition under a package of bacon and discover a previously unknown species of fermented vegetable. The scientific experience will make me feel like a stinky Charles Darwin.
