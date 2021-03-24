Marketing efforts take many different paths.
Traditional advertising allows businesses to take their message directly to potential customers: Here’s what we have to offer, here’s the price, please come and buy one. Advertising also functions in a less direct way, by simply making the company name familiar. One of the most basic tools of advertising is signage.
The saying “hanging out your shingle” refers to starting your own business. It derives from the practice of a lawyer, a doctor or someone in another profession putting their name on a wood roofing shingle and hanging it above their office door, so consumers know the business exists.
When I hear someone talk about shingle hanging, my mind reaches back to the wild west, to movie scenes depicting tumbleweeds rolling down dusty streets between board sidewalks, past a general store, the swinging doors of a saloon, and shingles swinging in the breeze advertising a dentist, an attorney and a cobbler.
Through the last century and a half, marketing has evolved from a simple wood shingle with a word on it through a variety of techniques: door-to-door sales, handbills pasted on telephone poles, ads in the back of comic books for X-Ray glasses, scratch-and-sniff perfume pull-outs in glossy magazines, radio spots, billboards, 30-second television spots, direct-mail flyers and banners dragged behind airplanes.
Then came internet marketing. A website is basically an electronic shingle swinging in the breezes of the world wide web. Banner ads function as handbills pasted up on other websites, encouraging viewers to visit the advertised website.
Straightforward advertising, though, is not the only way to market a business.
Embedding a business name in consumers’ minds can be done in many ways. Delivery companies paint their name on the sides of their trucks. Politicians put up yard signs. Taverns sell hoodies emblazoned with their brand. Yesterday, doing the dishes, I noticed a serving spoon we’ve had for years is engraved with the name of a local credit union.
Another persuasive marketing technique is to get other people to write about a business. Automakers let car writers borrow vehicles so they’ll write reviews. Makers of everything from beauty products to book publishers distribute free samples in hopes for good press coverage.
Another method of marketing that recently has grown in popularity is hiring folks to write about a topic of general interest with two specific goals in mind: To attract readers and to mention a product or company.
Last week I ran across an example of this technique.
A short news item stated that a Colorado city was ranked among the best cities for hiking in the U.S. Top 10 lists aren’t my favorite leisure reading material, which typically involves interesting characters and a plot, but I admit to being just as curious as the next person when a list might include something I’m interested in.
I easily can scoot away from a list of the top 20 laundry detergents or the top 10 metropolitan areas for nightlife.
But I find myself drawn into lists of small ski towns or modern writers like Hemingway.
Anyway, this news item appealed to me. Like many other Americans, I like to hike in nature. I used to live in Colorado. I was curious if any Michigan communities made the ranking, perhaps even Traverse City.
So I followed the link to check it out.
Traverse City wasn’t on the list, which ranks 150 U.S. cities on “11 key metrics ranging from the number of usable trails to the average amount of sunshine.” Grand Rapids and Detroit are on the list, at numbers 77 and 88, respectively.
The article is hosted on the website lawnstarter.com. It’s a company that offers lawn care services in 36 major cities across the U.S. I instantly recognized the article as a form of guerrilla marketing. Someone at Lawnstarter researched and wrote the article designed to be of interest to potential customers in many different communities. The listing is intended to pull readers to the company’s website, where, just maybe, a few might end up buying lawn care services.
Creating such articles is part of a strategic battle for readers’ attention. This particular battle has been in play for nine months. The hiking piece is the latest in a series of articles, many of which are built around ranking up to 200 cities on something.
The first of the 34 articles, “Best cities for 4th of July celebrations 2020,” was posted June 28. Other pieces list best and worst cities to be stuck at home, best cities for urban gardening, best and worst states for lung cancer patients, best cities for cheese lovers, dirtiest cities in the U.S.
One article ranks the best wine counties outside California. Among the 1,260 counties listed, Leelanau County is No. 18, Grand Traverse No. 117, Wayne County No. 162.
Each of these articles, and the statistical work behind them, was designed to appeal to a portion of the population that includes potential lawn service customers.
I noticed a local Colorado news article about the hiking piece. I bet there were dozens of other articles, each targeted at a different local community, each intended to deliver readers to the Lawnstarter website. Mention 150 communities in the article, and you have the potential for 150 mentions in local media.
Overall, it’s quite a marketing production: statistical research, stories about that research, and locally written articles that direct readers toward the stories — which in turn mention the availability of lawn care services.
Marketing these says is more complicated than just hanging out a shingle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.