Keeping a business chugging even in the best of times requires planning, dedication and perseverance.
Helping a business survive a major downturn also requires flexibility, vision and decisiveness.
All six of those factors are playing out right now across the city, county, region, state and nation. Business owners and managers have been brainstorming daily for months, struggling to make the best decisions possible. They are balancing an incredible variety of moving parts in the machinery of business.
Each individual or family has plenty to worry about, financially, physically and psychologically. Parents and spouses strive to keep their families happy, safe and comfortable.
Business owners face similar challenges. They need to keep money flowing in so they can pay the costs of doing business. They strive to retain employees, to keep them paid and protected from the virus.
Businesses across northern Lower Michigan have responded in some incredible ways to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve sewn cloth masks, assembled face shields. They’ve swiveled production to ventilator components. They’ve adapted to government-mandated restrictions by offering take-out and curbside services. They’ve partnered with transportation providers to streamline delivery.
But the economic strain of virus-control measures has been severe.
Employers had to adapt to little or no income for weeks or months. Businesses that were mandated to close had zero money coming in.
Most businesses operate on relatively thin margins: Most of the money that comes in from sales goes right back out to pay for expenses: rent, debt service, inventory, advertising, insurance, licensing and payroll.
Many industries consider it normal for 20 to 30 percent of gross income to go straight into payroll. The figure in service industries — which rely heavily on labor — is more like 50 percent or more.
Government assistance programs have helped immensely. Some are providing loans or grants to businesses so they can continue to pay employees. Other programs are putting money directly in the pockets of workers so they don’t lose their homes and can feed their families.
Many businesses had to lay off employees. Some businesses were able to maintain payrolls. Some took a middle ground and paid reduced salaries.
In the midst of the bad health news that coronavirus cases are increasing across most of the nation, a bit of good business news emerged late last week.
Research firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas released results of a national survey, conducted between June 11 and June 20, of 150 human resources executives at companies of various sizes and industries. About 30 percent of those companies had cut pay in response to the pandemic, and more than half of those companies were, as a result, able to avoid layoffs.
The good news revealed by the survey was that a few companies already have reversed pay cuts, some have paid employees for what income they missed in April and May, and some even gave bonuses.
“It used to be that companies would do everything they could to avoid cutting pay,” Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., said in a release. “Now they try to avoid layoffs, which can hurt morale, lead to survivors’ guilt, and create anxiety, with employees wondering who will be next.”
But more than half of survey respondents said pay cuts would last until business conditions allow, and a quarter said they expected pay cuts to remain in place until the end of the year.
“Pay cuts may have been a more attractive option than layoffs because many employers hope the pandemic will end sooner rather than later, so they don’t want to lose good workers they may desperately need in the near future,” said Challenger.
Many of those employees may see less of the office, though, if they continue to work from home after the pandemic ends.
About 73% of survey respondents said they plan to keep some or all of their employees working from home even after the pandemic passes. Workers have discovered they can save the time and expense of commuting. Employers have discovered some jobs can be done just as well at home as at the office.
That’s just one way the pandemic will change the American workplace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.