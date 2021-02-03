The coronavirus pandemic will go down in history as a massive stress test of the world’s economic system. We’re not doing well.
The United Nations’ International Labor Organization last week estimated that restrictions on businesses and public life in 2020 resulted in an 8.8 percent cut of all work hours across the globe. That’s roughly equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs. Nothing like that has happened since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The job fallout in 2020 was equally split between reduced work hours and actual job losses, according to the U.N.
The ILO said most people who lost work in 2020 stopped looking for a job altogether, probably because of continuing restrictions on big employers like restaurants, bars, stores, hotels and other services that depend on face-to-face interactions. Women and young people took the biggest hits to employment in every state, every nation.
Government efforts to keep citizens out of the poorhouse — unemployment benefits and halts on evictions — certainly have helped. But the global economy can’t function for long if people don’t get back to work. At some point, someone will need to work to replace all the value being sucked into relief efforts.
Vaccination programs still are in their infancy but offer hope for recovery, both pandemic and economic.
Meanwhile, many bartenders, cooks, servers, dishwashers and housekeeping workers don’t have jobs. But they do have bills to pay. And unlike governments, there are limits on how much money they can borrow.
The situation in Michigan is similar to most places on the planet.
- Italy has logged more than 2.5 million confirmed virus cases, including more than 88,000 deaths — not including thousands who died without being tested. The centuries-old annual Venice Carnival — a huge economic boon to the city — is canceled in 2021.
- New Orleans’ Mardi Gras this season will be a shadow of the usually wild event. Parades are canceled. People are decorating their houses instead of floats. The economic blow will be severe.
- The U.K. passed 100,000 coronavirus dead last week. More than 37,000 coronavirus patients currently are being treated in Britain’s hospitals, almost double the number during its spring surge.
- Perth, Australia, had zero local COVID-19 infections for 10 months. But the city of 2 million found a case late last week and immediately locked down. Everyone must stay home for a week except to buy essential supplies. Schools had been set to reopen Monday, but that has been delayed another week. Western Australia, by enforcing the nation’s toughest border restrictions, had been virus-free since April 11.
- The U.S. economy grew at a 4 percent annual rate in the final three months of 2020 — but shrank in 2020 as a whole by the largest amount in 74 years: 3.5 percent. That’s the worst economic reversal since the end of World War II.
- U.S. consumers slowed their spending by 0.2 percent in December, cutting back for a second straight month. The decline reported Friday by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent drop in November.
There are signs of progress and hope.
- Chicago and surrounding suburbs allowed indoor dining last weekend for the first time since October. Major cultural attractions including the Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium reopened with crowd limits.
- Michigan allowed indoor dining to resume Monday, with limitations. Only 25 percent of normal seating capacity is allowed, masks must be worn except when actually eating, and diners’ names and phone numbers must be collected to allow contact tracing in case there’s a virus exposure.
- The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Monday that it has completed system updates for the recently extended federal unemployment insurance programs. All remaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claimants whose claims ended when CARES Act programs were interrupted in December can now either reopen, certify or apply for benefits available under the Continued Assistance Act. The UIA notified claimants with information and instructions regarding the changes. The CAA allows PEUC and PUA claimants an additional 11 weeks of benefits payable for the week ending Jan. 2 through March 13, 2021. Payments also include the additional $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly benefit.
- Researchers on Sunday visited the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, once believed to be the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The market since has been largely ruled out as the origin site, but could still provide hints to how the virus spread so widely. The experts in veterinary medicine, virology, food safety and epidemiology also visited Baishazhou market, one of the largest wet markets in Wuhan, and two hospitals at the center of the early outbreak.
Vaccine rollout is the key to controlling the virus.
January was the nation’s most deadly month yet in the pandemic, with 95,000 lives lost in the U.S., bringing the death toll so far to more than 440,000. Deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on average. That’s down 200 from the daily peak in mid-January.
Controlling the virus is key to getting the economy back on track — in Michigan, across the U.S., and around the world. Experts say that masking and social distancing will remain of critical importance as the vaccination push continues.
--
--
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.