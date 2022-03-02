I used to consider debt a four-letter word. But debt is something most Americans can’t live without.
It shocks no one that the middle class is heavily in debt. That’s just a reality of modern life, because we want stuff now — before we earn the money to pay for it. Essential stuff like an education, a car, a house, furniture. And optional stuff like laptops, fuzzy sweaters and spring break trips to Fargo.
Many middle-class Americans have relatively easy access to credit. It can take a lifetime, though, to pay off what we borrow. It’s virtually impossible for the vast majority of working Americans to buy a house without borrowing money. New cars are so expensive that most of us need to take out a loan for them, too.
The pandemic changed things for many Americans.
The ability to work remotely has led to a run on housing in and around Traverse City. Some folks with big-city paychecks now can buy a home here with cash. That’s great for them, but causes big problems for people without those big paychecks.
Car prices have spiked during the pandemic. Inflation is rising faster than salaries. Everything is becoming more expensive. Which makes access to credit even more necessary — which increases the likelihood that more Americans will find themselves overwhelmed with debt.
Credit card companies send direct mailers and advertise constantly, encouraging us to borrow for anything and everything — because debt is profitable for the companies doing the lending. And they know most middle-class Americans will be able to pay the interest and, eventually, pay back the principal.
The poorest Americans — those who need credit the most — have the hardest time borrowing. People with low credit ratings — those who struggle to pay rent and maintain reliable transportation — usually pay the highest interest rates, if they can get a loan at all. Because banks know some of the borrowers in this category won’t be able to keep up with the payments.
Many wealthy Americans carry debt loads, but they get the lowest interest rates because banks are confident they’ll pay the money back. with interest. Our financial system being what it is, the wealthy qualify for unbelievable borrowing bargains. Last year, negative interest rates were in the news — a situation in which institutions, in effect, pay the borrower to take a loan. But only the extremely wealthy qualify for such deals. Those who really need such a break, the working poor, can only dream of a bank paying them to take a loan.
I consider myself firmly in the lower middle class. My wife and I have been in debt for four decades for cars, houses and appliances.
College has evolved into a huge source of American debt. Back when I attended, college debt was on a much smaller scale. Through a strategy of living with my parents throughout my college years, earning a variety of grants and scholarships, and working nights, weekends and summers, I was able to graduate without college debt. That was good, because my chosen career isn’t known for high salaries.
I got by on tiny paychecks early in my career by living frugally. During that period of my life, I was reluctant to go into debt, and so I lived well within my means. I controlled spending with an iron fist by choosing low-rent housing, enjoying only free or inexpensive entertainment activities, shopping second-hand stores and eating cheap home-cooked food (despite those years, I still don’t mind ramen, rice or day-old bread). I considered debt a four-letter word.
One day I decided I should get a more reliable used car, so I asked my bank (where I had maintained checking and savings accounts for a couple of years) for a loan — and was flatly refused because I had no credit history.
In my quest for simplicity, I had avoided getting even a single credit card. That was a major tactical mistake.
I was forced to borrow from my parents to afford a car that wouldn’t break down on a regular basis. (I paid back my parents’ loan, on schedule, with monthly payments.) And I immediately acquired a credit card to begin building a credit history.
Debt isn’t really a four-letter word. It is a necessary part of modern economic life.
Especially with the prices of cars and houses being what they are today. Most entrepreneurs need to go into debt to launch their businesses. Established businesses typically go into debt to expand.
An American without a credit history is an outsider. A little debt is a good thing that enables you to move onward and upward. It’s a mistake to operate outside the established economic system.
But it’s important to avoid the opposite tactical mistake — that of borrowing more than you can afford.
It is essential to plan your budget so you can pay off your debts. Failure to do so can result in all kinds bad things happening to your credit rating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.