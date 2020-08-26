The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned a flurry of relatively modern inventions.
Online advertising is everywhere for no-contact thermometers, touchless soap dispensers and designer facemasks. Promotions for fast internet and mobile WiFi hotspots tout the increased prevalence of telecommuting and remote video meetings.
The pandemic also has delivered a flurry of marketing campaigns for older inventions.
I received multiple emails in the last month promoting different companies’ “amazing portable air-conditioning unit.” A few of the messages called the device a “mini-cooler fan.” One message used the generic term that was in common use for the same technology 50 years ago: “swamp cooler.”
“Portable air-conditioning unit” sounds more hip than “swamp cooler.” No matter what term advertising executives paste on it, the technology is the same. And while the new units add updates like USB-powered fans and shiny white plastic cases, the concept is thousands of years old.
Ancient Persians and Egyptians built something called “windcatchers,” open-air roof shafts that caught breezes and funneled them downward to skim along the surface of water channels dug under the floor. The result: Some of the water evaporated, and the cooled air was directed into the building’s interior. The technology mimics the human body’s use of evaporative cooling: Sweat.
The ancients combined evaporative cooling with an ingenious use of passive wind power. The result was less effective than modern air conditioning — but it was also more energy efficient. Air-conditioning gulps electricity; the ancient technology merely redirected natural breezes. It probably didn’t help much on hot days with no breeze. But the ancients didn’t have the luxury of abundant electricity generated by burning coal or natural gas or splitting the atom.
Most of the modern swamp coolers I’ve seen advertised this summer are built inside plastic cubes that look like Apple computer accessories. But they’re basically just old-fashioned evaporative coolers. Each uses an electric fan to push air over water-soaked pads. The moisture evaporates and the air that comes out of the device is cooler than the air sucked in.
Before air conditioning became standard equipment in cars, vacationers in the southwest used the same idea to battle desert heat. An automotive swamp cooler was basically a sheet-metal tube, half filled with water, that clamped onto a side window. As the car sped down the highway, dry desert air pushed into the tube, evaporated the water, and swirled into the car. The cheap attachment — powered solely by the air flowing past the car — basically made your car sweat. It was moderately effective at reducing highway heat discomfort.
Some of the ads for today’s swamp coolers offer the suggestion that the little devices might even help control bacteria growth because they include a dust filter. I seriously doubt the devices do anything to prevent the spread of coronovirus, though that seem to be an underlying hint in some of the marketing messages. But they undoubtedly do cool the air a bit.
One email I received last week touted an entirely different small product that uses water, not for cooling, but for cleaning.
The “Wonderspray” is a portable bidet.
The handheld device has a capacity of 175 ml of water, a battery that can be recharged by USB, and four water pressure settings. The product looks to be about the size of a flashlight powered by two D cells, but instead of a bulging reflector at one end, there’s a tiny water nozzle. It’s a bit large to carry in a pants pocket, but it would fit in a large purse.
Makers of the device apparently hit a tender spot in the market. Their Kickstarter campaign seeks $25,000 by early September. With 16 days to go, the campaign already has pledges of more than $222,000. They’re cleaning up with more than 2,000 backers.
A pledge of $79 gets one device. A pledge of $149 gets number two. Those who pledge will need to hold back their enthusiasm — delivery isn’t expected until December.
More information is available at Kickstarter.com/projects/wonderspray/wonderspray-the-worlds-first-portable-butt-shower.
It’s refreshing to see inventors at work even during a pandemic. The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well.
