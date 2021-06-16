I have a collecting problem.
I love to read, so pre-pandemic I regularly scoured resale shops for interesting books. If I lined up all my books end to end, they might reach all the way to the moon — or at least to the moon’s reflection in the pond next door.
And I enjoy owning and using cameras. Most of my adult life, I had no more than two or three cameras at a time — one to use, one as a backup, and maybe one to play with on weekends. But a few years ago, a local resale store seemed to have an interesting camera for sale cheap every time I stopped in — and I went kind of crazy. I own almost two dozen mostly worthless old cameras.
And now I may have accidently launched a new collecting addiction: binoculars.
Working at home through the pandemic, I occasionally see a bird outside, or a squirrel, racoon or opossum. A couple of weeks ago, I went to fetch a glass of water and saw a young bear wandering by the kitchen window.
I thought a cheap pair of binoculars might give me and my wife a closer look at the wildlife.
Still working remotely, I’m too lazy to leave the house and go shopping for such a luxury item. A quick swing through the internet delivered me to Goodwill Industries of San Diego and a package deal for three old pairs of binoculars. I won the auction with $18 plus $12 shipping. They arrived a few days later.
The newest and most compact pair provided a dim and blurry image, so I turned the focus control — and an eyepiece fell off, revealing cheap plastic threads long ago stripped beyond repair. I tossed that pair in the trash.
The second pair was inside a weathered tan leather case that also contained several chunks of disintegrated leather neck strap. My research suggests manufacturers switched to plastic neck straps in the late 1950s. The binoculars themselves provide a sharp image. After a thorough cleaning, they look almost new — but smell like 70-year-old leather.
The third pair, in a plastic case, looks new and doesn’t stink as much. And they work flawlessly. I suspect they’re no more than 30 or 40 years old.
So I got a good deal: two functional pairs of binoculars for $30. It remains to be seen if we actually use them. But that thought hasn’t stopped me from already thinking about scouring local resale shops for more. But no — I must stop. Two pair already is a larger collection than I set out to acquire.
This is not the first time I’ve been lured toward the world of collecting.
Other people like Pez dispensers, porcelain wolf figurines or baseball cards. My affinities for books and cameras aren’t terribly weird. I also have a rock collection I haven’t looked at in decades, a small coin collection amassed when I was a teen, and some comic books I can’t bear to toss.
Planning to move away after living three years in Nevada, I decided to acquire a souvenir of my time there. Though I had avoided casinos (except for the occasional bargain lunch buffet), I burned a Saturday afternoon annoying tellers at a dozen casinos in Reno with a request to buy a single one-dollar slot-machine token in reasonably good condition. My plan was to put the tokens in a picture frame between felt and glass and display them on a wall.
They never made it into a frame. Nearly 40 years later, they’re still in an envelope somewhere in the basement. Since I never gambled, I’m not sure why I thought buying those pieces of silver (actually some inexpensive alloy) was a good idea. At least that collection had a reasonable end point. And it only cost $12 and a few irritated glances from busy casino tellers.
My lifelong interests — cameras and books — offer endless collecting possibilities. And that’s part of the charm of collecting.
I get personal satisfaction from gazing across bookshelves filled with titles I can take down, glance through, learn from, be entertained by.
One shelf in my home office (actually a corner of our spare bedroom) displays a hodgepodge of cameras, most acquired for just a few bucks each. Beside them are my favorite retired work cameras, filled with 40 years of memories.
Dust, though, is beginning to collect on both books and cameras. I have too many of both. I really should donate some books and sell some cameras.
Or maybe I should just admit that I’m a hopeless collector and shop for more binoculars.
