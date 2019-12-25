America’s unemployment rate is low. The number of people not working on this particular Wednesday, though, is high. Most of us — even the fully employed — are celebrating the holiday at home with loved ones.
But there’s a special group of workers who are on the job as the rest of us open gifts, reconnect with loved ones, play games and drink coffee. Actually, there are several sub-groups of people who keep their noses to the grindstone as the rest of us kick back, relax and smell the chocolate:
- Law enforcement workers toil all day, every day, including every holiday. Police officers, deputies and troopers patrol our neighborhoods and highways. Corrections workers watch over jail and prison inmates. Dispatchers operate local 911 systems throughout the region.
- Emergency workers including firefighters, EMTs, tow-truck drivers and ambulance drivers are at least on standby today, and likely will be called upon to save lives and keep transportation systems safe.
- Hospital and urgent care employees watch over the ill and mend the injured.
- Nursing home workers care for their patients.
- Utility workers ensure that electricity and natural gas continue to keep our homes warm and illuminated.
- Employees at gas stations spend the holiday helping travelers reach their destinations.
- Transportation workers — taxi drivers, airline personnel, bus drivers — also help people get where they need to go.
- Media personnel keep radio, television and newspapers operating.
- A variety of employees keep other businesses like movie theaters, convenience stores, hotels, resorts and restaurants open.
Working on the holiday isn’t atop the wish list of too many employees. But some who qualify for holiday pay rates aren’t too upset about it. They balance the loss of celebration time against the extra income. They jingle all the way home with a bit of extra cash in their pocket.
Most Americans, though, are happy that we’re relaxing at home today.
Santa Claus presumably is taking a well-deserved nap today after his busy night of delivering presents to children around the globe.
Many federal workers had yesterday off because President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order that all executive departments and federal agencies close on Tuesday in honor of Christmas Eve. Emergency government employees needed to work yesterday “for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” the order stated. But most federal workers got an extra day off.
In northwest Lower Michigan, most of us are enjoying a day of celebration.
Plenty of our neighbors, however, are working today to ensure our community remains safe and functioning. For some kinds of employment, the work never stops.
