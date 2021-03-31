My wife last week started talking about cherries. The dwindling snow in our yard — there’s still a stubborn patch of the white stuff out back — had her looking forward to summer.
One of her favorite things about summer is fresh sweet cherries. To say she has a hankering for them would be an understatement. Any roadside stand with fresh cherries is a must-stop, no matter how much of a hurry we’re in. We buy a quart for immediate consumption and a second to stick in the refrigerator.
The recent warm days feel great. But it’s still March, and there could be a late cold snap.
Cherry trees are happiest when temperatures ramp up consistently. Wild swings in temperature can confuse trees. Warm weather gets the sap flowing and kick-starts the blossom process. If it gets too cold after the delicate blossoms open, they can be damaged, resulting in a smaller crop.
That would be bad news for cherry farmers. It also would make my wife sad, because that would mean fewer cherries to chew on.
She’s all about the sweets — a whole different thing than the tart cherries that are the backbone of the worldwide cherry industry.
Sweets typically are sold and eaten fresh.
Tarts usually are washed and pitted, then frozen, dried or canned. They eventually find their way into pies, cobblers, trail mixes, cherry-chicken sandwiches and manhattans.
I’ve sampled tart cherries straight off the tree, and I think they’re just as tasty fresh as sweet cherries. My wife gives me a disbelieving sidelong glance when I say that.
Local farmers are keeping their fingers crossed that the weather will be gentle this spring. My wife hopes there will be enough sweet cherries to satisfy her palate.
Michigan is the United States’ leading producer of tart cherries. Other states also produce the fruit.
The Rivermaid Trading Company is among the top four handlers of cherries in California. It reported last week that it expects to begin harvesting cherries around the end of April, with activity peaking in late May.
Company spokesman Kyle Persky said the impact of COVID caused much consternation ahead of last year’s California cherry season.
“Some retailers were more conservative, not knowing if customers would purchase a higher ring item like cherries,” he said.
The majority of Rivermaid’s cherries are distributed in the U.S. and Canada, but about 30 percent of its production is exported overseas, primarily to Southeast Asia.
Two weeks ago, a trade group in British Columbia said it is optimistic about the 2021 season.
“We have only had one really cold spell this winter, when temperatures dropped to around -20C,” said B.C. Cherry Association Sukhpaul Bal.
That’s -4 Fahrenheit.
The association formerly was called the Okanagan Kootenay Cherry Growers’ Association.
The Okanagan Valley region, home to more than 200 vineyards, is Canada’s second-largest wine grape growing region. Two-thirds of Canada’s wine-producing acreage is in Ontario, mostly along Lake Erie’s northern shore. There are about 800 licensed wineries in all of Canada.
Cherries and wine grapes thirst for the same geographic and climate conditions.
The Okanagan Valley apparently is subject to most everything northwest Lower Michigan experiences. Cherry growers there fret about the weather. They also worry about getting enough workers to harvest, transport and process the fruit — particularly during the pandemic.
“Despite Canada’s federal government suspending regular commercial flights to and from Mexico and Caribbean countries until April 30, growers have been able to arrange charter flights to bring sufficient workers for the early season tasks that need to get done in the orchards,” Bal said.
The suspension of commercial flights, announced near the end of January, was aimed at restricting the movement of Canadians who traditionally head overseas for spring break and Easter vacations.
Growers are getting some pandemic-related help from the British Columbia provincial government. It is providing hotel accommodation for agricultural workers, who, when they enter Canada, need to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
“This was hugely beneficial for B.C. farmers in 2020, as it would have been incredibly difficult to arrange the quarantine on farms,” Bal said. “We are thankful that the same government-funded program is in place for this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.