It’s berry season in northern Michigan, as it is in much of the northern hemisphere.
We have a small patch of strawberry plants in a corner of our yard, a relic from the previous home owner. When we first moved in, we occasionally could harvest a tiny berry or two — just enough to remind me just how delicious homegrown strawberries can taste. Alas, the plants haven’t produced fruit in years.
So we rely on purchased strawberries. They’re much larger than the ones I used to pick out back. But their flavor doesn’t come close.
I’ve found the same to be true of store-bought blueberries. They’re good — but they can’t compare to the flavor punch of sun-warmed berries picked from a wild patch out in the woods.
And the red raspberries that hug the barn at my sisters-in-law’s farm in Charlevoix County? They’re just plain amazing when picked and immediately popped into the mouth.
Commerce, though, can provide berries year-round, from fields and greenhouses near and far. Like every other product that is bought and sold, berry prices follow the law of supply and demand.
An analyst with Agronometrics said last week that U.S. berry prices were high in March and April, but settled down a bit in May to just 1.6 percent higher than a year ago. Most blueberries sold in the U.S., he said, are grown in California, Georgia, North Carolina and Mexico.
Poland last week marked the start of raspberry harvest, two weeks later than usual because of a cold spring and early summer rains. Berry prices there are nearly 50 percent higher than they were the same time last year, according to EastFruit, an agricultural information service devoted to Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
A few hundred miles closer to Michigan, growers in Peru reported they exported more than $14 million worth of strawberries between January and May, more than twice the amount they exported in the same period in 2020, according to news agency agraria.pe. More than half those Peruvian strawberries were shipped to the U.S.
Scottish trademarked brand AVA Berries recently partnered with etiquette coach and expert William Hanson, apparently well known in Great Britain, to share with the public the socially acceptable ways to serve and consume strawberries. He is quoted in an article posted on the Fresh Plaza agriculture information website.
He says a strawberry fork (a slim table implement with only two or three tines, usually crafted from sterling silver) should be used in formal or semi-formal occasions, allowing the diner to nibble elegantly without touching hand to fruit. All discarded stems should be left on the discard section of the plate (the top left-hand quadrant, he says, which was news to me). But in informal situations, he says, it is acceptable to pick up a strawberry using your fingers and to eat them whole.
“Frankly, I was shocked there wasn’t already a dedicated guide on the etiquette of eating one of the most British of fruits, the succulent strawberry. And for however juicy and delicious these fruits may be, it’s important to eat them elegantly, which is why my new guide is timely,” he said in the article.
We don’t have specialized strawberry forks at our house. We always use our fingers for strawberries — even during our most elegant formal dinners, when we gather around the kitchen table to share a pot of sausage jambalaya or hamburger stroganoff.
In the same article, Jill Witheyman, head of marketing at AVA Berries, said: “Strawberries are synonymous with summer time; whether that is enjoying them on a picnic or when watching Wimbledon — strawberries offer a taste of summer.”
I agree that berries are one of summer’s culinary treats. But I’d rather eat them while sitting barefoot in the shade on our quiet northern Michigan back porch instead of while dressed elegantly and mingling with the crowd at Wimbledon.
