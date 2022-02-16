Guacamole squished into the news over the weekend.
First, there was a national public relations effort leading up to the Super Bowl that touted fresh avocados (the primary ingredient of guacamole) as an important part of game-day snack offerings.
Second, the U.S. government on Saturday said it suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat related to drug cartel turf battles.
Avocado growers in the western state of Michoacán, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market, have been facing threats from competing cartels, and the situation has been getting more tense. Gangs extort money from avocado and lime growers by threatening to kidnap and kill them. Now, the problem has spilled over to threats against U.S. inspectors.
Things escalated over the weekend when a 79-year-old farmer was killed as his pickup truck drove over an improvised explosive device.
The U.S. government suspended all imports of Mexican avocados “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threatening message, Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement reported by the Associated Press.
“U.S. health authorities ... made the decision after one of their officials, who was carrying out inspections in Uruapan, Michoacán, received a threatening message on his official cellphone,” the department wrote.
The decision will cut into the $2.4 billion of Mexican avocados imported into the U.S. each year. Mexico recently has accounted for 90 percent of U.S. avocado imports. About half of avocados consumed in the U.S. are grown domestically, in California, Florida and Hawaii.
A drop in the supply of avocados won’t change my life to any noticeable degree, since I buy them only now and then, when the price is right.
I discovered avocados in the 1970s, at a restaurant doing business in a weathered barn somewhere west of Shelby, Michigan. My dad and I had spent the day hiking across the dunes at Silver Lake State Park, were driving home to Grand Rapids, and stopped for an early dinner. We were the only customers. There was just a single worker, who wore sandals and a tie-dyed dress.
In an experimental mood, I ordered a turkey sandwich with avocado and alfalfa sprouts, neither of which I had ever before tasted. It was delicious, better, I’m sure, than the tuna-and-dill-pickle concoction my dad ordered. I instantly became a fan of both sprouts and avocados.
That afternoon while I chewed sprouts there still was sand between my toes, remnants of hours of barefoot hiking in the dunes. My shoulders were sunburned, muscles weary, clothes decorated with dried sweat, mind decorated with memories of a day spent outdoors in nature. I almost felt like a free-spirited nature-loving hippie. But my flattop haircut and plastic-framed glasses undoubtedly identified me as a nerd.
Decades later, I thought I invented a new and astounding flavor combo. I had an avocado at home that was threatening to go bad. About the only possible companion in the kitchen was some bread. My stroke of genius was to toast the bread and put the avocado on it. I loved it. Avocado toast became a treat that I return to year after year.
My preferred recipe involves thick slices of ripe avocado and a hint of butter atop toasted sourdough bread. Wheat will do in a pinch, though sourdough adds extra flavor pop.
It’s become a joke the last few years that only millennials like avocado toast. I’m a baby boomer, but there must be a millennial hiding somewhere inside this battered old hulk — because I like avocado toast.
Avocados likely will not be cheap in the coming weeks.
The import cutoff will lead to lower supplies, which likely will lead to higher prices. There still will be domestically grown avocados on supermarket shelves.
It’s lucky for Mexican growers, wholesalers and retailers that this suspension came when it did. Sales losses would have been much greater if it had happened before Super Bowl weekend. I feel for the farmers dealing with threats and violence — they just want to grow food and sell it.
Meijer sent out a press release last week saying that sales of large avocados trended up in December, with a surprising sales surge in the lead-up to Super Bowl. The retailer expected avocados to continue to sell well through the next few months, with customers adding more than 1 million avocados per week to shopping carts across the Midwest.
According to Statista, the average American eats 7.81 pounds of avocados per year, way up from 2.21 pounds in 1970. An estimated 48,000 metric tons of guacamole are consumed just on Super Bowl game day each year, according to agricultural news service FreshPlaza.
Depending on how long the U.S. government’s avocado import suspension remains in effect, guacamole might be a bit more expensive to put on the table for weeks or months.
Like I said earlier, I enjoy avocado toast — but I certainly can live without it. I’ll have to monitor local prices to see if it’s cost-effective to satisfy my inner millennial.
