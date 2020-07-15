I’ve always preferred summer over winter, heat over cold.
But for most of my life, the outside temperature had little or no effect on my activity level. It didn’t matter if it was 105 degrees or 15 degrees — weekends would find me outside, doing something fun.
The last couple of years, though, I’ve noticed that really cold weekends tend to find me indoors. It’s not a fact I’m proud of.
I’ve ventured outside the last few weekends. It’s been hot. Sure, shoveling mulch, pushing a full wheelbarrow from one end of the yard to the other, then shoveling some more, draws out plenty of sweat.
But I revel in the heat. It makes me feel alive and directly connected to the planet.
The last few months have been defined by disconnect. Working from home has severely limited contact with coworkers. Interviews with story sources have been strictly via telephone. Even a simple trip to the grocery store isn’t as personable as it was before the pandemic.
Visits with extended family haven’t happened. Not willing to take the chance of endangering the health of my parents, ages 87 and 89, I’ve talked to them only by phone since COVID-19 came to light.
Like everyone else, I’m feeling a bit disconnected.
But the hot weather offers a chance to commune, if not with other humans, at least with nature.
Just being outside in summer clothes gives me a psychological boost. I enjoy the the feel of sun and breeze on bare skin. Gardening is dirty work, and getting dirty can be fun.
I recall long ago working a short two weeks at an RV campground outside Tucson. My job was to water all the young trees the owner had planted throughout the property. I was assigned a golf cart and two dozen water hoses.
Seven days a week, my day started about dawn, when the temperature was a cool 80 degrees or so. I’d drink a quart of water for breakfast. Pull on my uniform of hiking boots, khaki shorts and broad-brimmed hat. Then spend a couple of hours hooking hoses to spigots, feeding water to saplings that otherwise would wither and die in the parched desert.
Each little tree was surrounded by a hand-shaped three-foot circle of clay-like soil, intended to keep water where it could soak down to the roots. When I’d connected the last hose, I’d drink another quart of water from the gallon jug in the cart. Then I’d return to my starting point, collect all the hoses, and set them up on another batch of saplings. There were maybe a couple hundred trees, so it took some time to reach them all.
By the time I’d finish each morning, the air would be a cozy 100-plus degrees.
One of the perks of the job was that I had much of the day off. I could take in the sights of downtown Tucson or nearby Sabino Canyon.
When the sun dipped low in the sky and the temperature plummeted to about 95, I’d again run the circuit of hoses until all the saplings had a second drink before the sun set. I gulped down at least two gallons of water each day for those two weeks, which means my skin was pumping out two gallons of sweat each day.
But it’s a dry heat.
I have pleasant memories of that gig. One winter, I had a very different sort of job that also created pleasant memories.
Purgatory Ski area in Colorado hired me to take photographs for use in brochures, press releases and other publicity materials. They gave me free rein in choice of what to shoot, the only requirement that I collect signed model releases from any skiers who appeared in the images. My pay was a season pass.
At the time, I was working full-time elsewhere Tuesday through Saturday, so I had Sundays and Mondays off. That entire season, I skied every Sunday and Monday. My spare camera worked well until it broke during a moderately spectacular cartw heeling fall in full sight of the base lodge (talk about embarrassing). Then I had to use my primary camera, so I skied more carefully until my contract was complete, Then I skied the rest of the season, just for fun, without photo gear.
I recall one particularly chill day on the slopes hunting for publicity images. Bundled up in long underwear, jeans, ski pants, T-shirt, sweatshirt, sweater, parka, gloves and hat, I still found myself shivering every time the chairlift trundled me up through the bitter winds raging all around. I had to keep the camera inside my coat to prevent the film from freezing and cracking.
Few skiers were out in the gale, and I realized my quest might be in vain. But I persevered, and captured a few images of a group of college students from Texas. They and I both soon sought shelter and a beverage in a warm bar near the base lodge.
Hauling mulch last weekend in East Bay Township, the thought of that day in Colorado delivered a momentary shiver of recollection despite the sweat running down my back.
But way back then, I thought nothing of being out in the cold, for work or fun. Weather, in my 20s, had little effect on my choice of daily activities.
These days, I still enjoy heat. Really cold days, though, make me think twice before venturing outdoors. I’m not proud of that fact, but, hey, it’s reality.
