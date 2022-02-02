February is the shortest month of the year. But it usually feels like the longest.
It’s appropriate that the Bill Murray movie “Groundhog Day” was set in the second month of the year, during the midwinter doldrums. The protagonist of that story lives through the same day repeatedly — just like the gray days of a typical Michigan February seem to repeat one dreary day after another.
During this month each year, I feel like I’m living through yesterday again — every day is chilly, overcast, with a chance of snow.
Just like tomorrow and the day before it.
No matter how Punxsutawney Phil (technically the ‘marmota monax,’ a ground hog, woodchuck or marmot, a member of the Sciuridae or squirrel family) issues his prediction for the next six weeks, February days tend to grind along like the slow train to Monotonyville.
It can be difficult to maintain enthusiasm amid all these short gray days and long dark nights.
But hope springs eternal.
Hope is what keeps me going through the February doldrums. And the knowledge that the gray chill of the shortest month eventually will give way to the cheery days of spring and the long, bright months of summer.
Hope allows me to dream of hiking along earthy summer trails — without fear of slipping on February ice.
Hope has me daydreaming of lounging in a hammock, rocked by a warm breeze, listening to green leaves gently rustling in a canopy above — without need for hat and gloves to ward off biting winter wind.
Hope lets me fantasize that I’m swimming (about as well as I imagine a land-dwelling marmot could paddle) in Lake Michigan under a bright yellow sun — instead of huddling under a blanket far from the frozen sands.
February in Michigan is all about attitude.
Hope is wonderful, particularly when bolstered by action.
That’s why I try to do things in February. I try to pull on boots and coat and go for walks no matter what the weather. I try to catch up on household chores. I try to stay active.
I don’t, however, always measure up to my try.
Friends say I look like Yoda (I disagree — I more closely resemble Punxsutawney Phil). But my philosophy differs from Yoda’s.
He famously said, “Do or do not, there is no try.” My catchphrase is: “Do or do not, give it a try and cut yourself some slack if you’re not perfect.”
I figure whatever gets me though the gray days of February has proven itself a successful strategy.
Business owners and managers are trying their hardest to get through this month. To them, the pandemic feels like an endless string of Groundhog Days, stretching through 2020, 2021 and 2022. That is indeed a long, dreary February.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a never-ending slog for small business owners, managers and workers who continue to deal with public health guidelines, worried co-workers, reluctant customers, loss of revenue and many other issues.
Coronavirus is closing in on two years of illness, hospitalization and mortality (nearly 890,000 dead Americans so far, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine). It’s been a long, straight, monotonous period of health, social and economic stress.
But there is hope.
Vaccines and masks are keeping many Americans out of the hospital. We all dream of the day when coronovirus will fade into a less serious public health threat. Scientists continue research that, hopefully, soon will provide a workable solution to the problem.
In the meantime, I’ll keep trudging through February.
Because it’s Groundhog Day, and tomorrow — well, I hope tomorrow isn’t Groundhog Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.