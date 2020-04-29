In the future, 2020 will be remembered as a year of great adjustment.
Even if an effective COVID-19 vaccine eventually is developed, American society already is undergoing an upheaval.
Some long-term changes can’t yet be imagined. But I can take a guess at some of the ways daily life will be different in the coming years.
It will become commonplace for people to wear surgical masks in public. We’ve seen photographs of everyday folks wearing surgical masks in other countries, but few imagined the practice would migrate to the United States. It now has — and fear will keep masks on some citizens for a long time.
Random coughs and sneezes in the workplace or at public gatherings were basically ignored in the past. Not anymore.
It seems likely that temperature checks will become a daily requirement at many workplaces, perhaps permanently.
The coronavirus pandemic may force long-term changes in the entertainment and food service industries. Some members of society may make the choice to forever skip large gatherings like concerts and banquets.
Restaurants may convert a larger portion of their efforts to takeout. They may be forced by public preference to pull a few tables out of their dining rooms so customers experience more social distance while they’re eating.
Businesses will rethink their strategies about trade shows and personal sales calls.
The nursing home industry likely will be forced to make major changes in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, as will the medical field as a whole.
Tourism will change going forward. The travel industry already is dealing with a major short-term business disaster. No one can guess what long-term effects will linger for the hospitality industry.
It’s basically impossible to live a life separate in a major metropolitan area. Fear of infection — from COVID-19 or other communicable diseases — could prompt an entire class of city dwellers to move away from cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles to smaller towns, where it is possible to avoid the constant press of human flesh. That could reverse the decades-long migration from country to city.
Technology companies will find more ways to enable remote communication and remote work. This crisis likely will drive a boom in tech investment and development.
Americans will spend more time at home. More of us will take up hobbies that can be enjoyed away from crowds. And we might take more of an interest in decluttering our living spaces.
Last week, my wife and I and our son reorganized our kitchen cupboards. We found a can of peaches with a best-if-used-by date in 2013. My wife suggested we toss it. I thought they tasted fine. Tucked behind a forgotten bottle of cooking sherry, we found a three-quarters-empty container of couscous dated 2008. I never liked couscous, so that went straight into the garbage. Even I need to draw the line somewhere.
More time at home may lead to some of us making more productive use of our leisure hours.
My wife started taking guitar lessons a couple of years ago, and she has really enjoyed the process of learning to make music.
Impressed by her progress, I’ve been borrowing her guitar for a few minutes here and there and half-heartedly trying to strum a few chords. Working from home because of the coronavirus lock-down, I’ve grabbed the guitar quite often these last four weeks. The more frequent practice has paid off. I’m proud that I can now strum the six-string so well that, occasionally, the noise I create doesn’t make my wife cringe and cover her ears.
And I really would like to make progress on my Great American Novel. But after staring at the computer screen and pounding the keyboard five days a week for work, I have trouble maintaining the energy to do more of the same for personal reasons.
Journalists need to generate words every day, no excuses. Novelists have the luxury of being able to claim “writer’s block” as an excuse.
I’ll end with some authorship-related quotes that help me keep my work, both professional and personal, in perspective.
“Some editors are failed writers, but so are most writers.”
– T. S. Eliot (1888-1965)
“The pen is mightier than the sword, and considerably easier to write with.”
– Marty Feldman (1934-1982)
“The covers of this book are too far apart.”
– Ambrose Bierce (1842-1914)
