I crave places where my senses can rest and my thoughts can wander free of clashing stimuli. I derive pleasure from sitting beside a babbling brook, from wandering forest paths as gentle breezes waft through pine boughs, from standing neck deep in Lake Michigan as water ripples under my chin.
There’s a particular kind of quiet joy in walking along business-district sidewalks at night, after they’ve been abandoned by other humans. Small town streets tend to become cathedrals of solitude after the sun sets.
It’s fun to walk alone where many have walked before. It makes me feel like a historian exploring a ghost town that tomorrow will burst back into life. I stroll the sidewalk and wonder about each business I pass. How many workers does it employ? Did it have a profitable day? Is the business new or long established? Is it growing, holding its own, or declining? I glance in shop windows and imagine who buys the products displayed there: Are they locals, or did they travel from afar?
Such a stroll along a small town main street fascinates me — but it sometimes can usher in a deep melancholy.
That word accurately describes my state of mind last Thursday night. We drove into Mackinaw City well after dark. My wife and her two sisters piled out of the car, ready to search for a late dinner. I emerged from the car a few moments later, juggling conflicting thoughts about the family gathering scheduled for Saturday.
I had been moving in slow motion all day, still suffering shock from the death of my father. My wife and I and her sisters had gone on a day trip to Whitefish Point in the Upper Peninsula. The trip had been planned for some time. I thought it might distract me momentarily from my grief.
But the whole drive north I was thinking about my father, mother, siblings, childhood, adulthood and mortality. We toured the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, which was interesting. But every exhibit referenced death: a wedding ring recovered from the depths, the bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald, statistics about lives lost.
Climbing up the steep oak stairway in the restored lightkeeper’s house, my thoughts took a turn to ponder that all the people who had lived in the structure were long dead. We took a walk on the lovely Lake Superior shore and I focused, not on the beauty of the waves, but on the gray driftwood that once had been living trees.
The drive back south left me undistracted from my grief. I didn’t jump out of the car in Mackinaw City as quickly as my traveling companions. I held back, mired in memories.
There were few pedestrians that night, and the street was silent. The sky was black, stars obscured by clouds. The ferry dock was barely visible at the end of the street. Night had gobbled up the day, leaving only tidbits of manmade light to illuminate the town.
My mood trudged on through its funk as I blindly followed the others down the sidewalk. I was aware we were in a business district, but whatever normally triggers my amateur-historian mode just wasn’t functioning that night. I remained cloaked in grief, my mind focused inward.
Then we opened the door to the Keyhole Bar and Grill. The flash of light and roar of hubbub hit me like a hammer. It shocked me out of my funk and carried my mind back to the here and now. We pulled on surgical masks to protect against the lingering shadow of COVID-19 and found a table.
I looked around at the smiling faces, the swooping hand gestures of people telling stories, the staff bustling about with perch sandwiches and grilled burgers. My mood lifted, just a little. I realized I was hungry. I ordered a Labatt Blue and a Reuben sandwich.
The three sisters who grew up on a farm in Charlevoix County chatted about our day trip and how much they enjoy goats, chickens, dogs and cattle. I tried to participate in the conversation, but my words tumbled out even more dully than usual. Melancholy lingered within. Then I began to feel a gradual lifting of the dark emotional shroud.
Sitting at that table with family, thoughts of mortality gradually faded and thoughts of the future seeped into my head. Grief is a necessary process that takes time. Feelings of loss still come and go — as I know they will for weeks, months, years.
But last Thursday, I was glad to sit at a table with family, surrounded by strangers who were enjoying life.
I was grateful to be in that lifeboat of happy noise and bright light floating amid the vastness of the dark night.
