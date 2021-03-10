A white pine tree a mile from my house pulls me like a magnet every time I walk the nearby two-track.
The living monolith is rooted near the edge of a small lake, a few feet up a steep embankment from the water.
Its trunk is hidden in undergrowth. I noticed it years ago only because it pokes above the forest like a giraffe in a herd of elephants. In summer, it’s hard to spot — you can’t see the tree for the forest. But in autumn, after leaves fall off surrounding trees and shrubs, the pine becomes a lonely forest sentry, a sturdy green giant visible from afar.
When my wife and I walk nearby, I make it a point to take the short spur trail and stand under the giant pine and listen to the breeze waft though its branches.
I assume it escaped the axe back in Michigan’s logging days because of its location on a rather tricky hillside. And perhaps because, as white pines go, it was scrawny back then. Whatever the reason, I’m glad it survived to speak to me through the seasons.
Powerful winter winds shake its branches as if threatening them with bodily harm. The tree rattles but stands solid.
Gentle springtime breezes whisper through its needles as if coaxing the tree awake after a winter slumber.
On calm summer days sunshine bakes the hillside, releasing the sweet fragrance of fertile earth and restarting the flow of sap.
I love all sorts of pine trees, small and large.
A few dot our yard in East Bay Township. Their greenery reassures me during the cold months that summer will, indeed, return to rescue me from the snowy grasp of winter.
One recent summer, I stopped north of Manistee at the Lake Bluff Bird Sanctuary to gaze at a Giant Sequoia, a conifer native to western California. Someone in 1949 was able to get one to root in Michigan. The Michigan tree is huge — but not compared to the specimens out west, some of which are 3,000 years old.
Every time I visit Keweenaw County, I delight in the shore’s rocky beauty. I like to daydream about what it was like before highways and hotels, when self-reliant souls roamed the rugged north country. Standing atop a massive slab of rock, I feel modern society drift away as I gaze out at whitecaps on Lake Superior and listen to the raw wind murmur through pine boughs. I feel like some sort of ancient hero, for a moment.
I don’t feel quite so adventurous when I saunter back to the parking lot past all the other tourists and ponder which burger joint to steer toward.
Ancient bristlecone pines — which can live for more than 4,000 years — delighted me during travels in Nevada, as did piñon pines in Arizona and Utah. The scrappy little trees thrive on the sides of stone mountains or in parched desert soil. They survive a climate that would drive lesser trees to pull up roots and seek places where rain isn’t a stranger.
The craggy bark of the Ponderosa pine smells like vanilla, particularly on hot summer days. The Grand Canyon is amazing, but so is the walk toward the canyon rim, which in some places winds through groves of Ponderosa. Whenever I visit, I can’t resist getting up close and personal, sticking my nose deep into the bark and inhaling like a dog that just discovered something interesting. Sure, some people look at me funny when I do that. But the fragrance is enchanting.
Hartwick Pines State Park near Grayling was created to protect 49 acres of old growth forest. A stroll through the woods there feels like a visit to a gigantic natural cathedral.
I enjoy driving past red pine groves, common across northern Michigan, and watching the uniform rows slide by like a chattering old time movie.
Most such groves were planted in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. I repeatedly visit one particular stand in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The needle canopy above blocks out direct sun, the fallen needles below create a silent carpet, and the massive trunks surround me like a regiment of wooden soldiers who ignore my fleeting presence.
The Grand Traverse Commons is home to more than 600 trees imported from around the globe, including several varieties of pine. A map and guide to the individual trees is available at www.thevillagetc.com/explore. I enjoy strolling the campus, especially in summer or fall.
But that lone white pine a mile behind our house holds a special place in my heart. It’s not on any map. I don’t know if anyone else realizes it’s there, sipping water from the nearby lake and soaking up sun on the south-facing slope.
It was a mature tree before I was born. I hope it stands as a green sentinel over the surrounding forest long after I’m gone.
