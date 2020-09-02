Milestones can flag important points in life. This column flags, instead, an unimportant milestone.
This is my 316th column in The Biz. Today marks an uninterrupted string of 316 Wednesdays that my now-6-year-old mugshot has smiled atop the first page of The Biz. Readers have endured 316 weeks in a row of my scattered thoughts.
I don’t have a terribly good reason for bringing week number 316 to your attention.
But I’ve been thinking for a while about writing something to mark my milestone of six years as Business Editor (I was too busy, I guess, to celebrate five years). The official 6-year anniversary arrived a couple of weeks ago.
I thought about wrapping a column around the number Pi, 3.14 (a mathematical constant closer to 3.14159265359, my eldest son reminds me.) But that seemed a bit too geeky even for me.
Then there was the possibility of 3.15, the Ides of March. But I shied away from linking a career milestone to the stabbing of Caesar in ancient Rome.
So I decided on column 316 to talk about column longevity.
I won’t dwell on John 3:16, one of the most well-known Bible verses. Instead, I turn this column toward less influential iterations of the number.
It’s the area code for Wichita, Kansas. I’ve driven across the country multiple times, but I don’t think I’ve ever been to Wichita. It’s not on any of the major east-west routes across the Great Plains.
It’s a type of stainless steel, the most common numerical grade after 304. According to the Continental Steel & Tube Company, “Type 316 is a popular chromium, nickel, molybdenum-bearing stainless steel grade.” It’s sometimes referred to as marine-grade stainless steel, but seawater can do a number on it. Go figure.
Website trustedpsychicmediums.com stated “number 316 signifies abundance when it comes to material and financial aspects.” That hasn’t been my experience.
“316” is the title of an 89-second Eddie Van Halen instrumental composition.
The story goes that Van Halen played the song — which he had performed in concerts over the years but never titled or recorded — often for his wife during her pregnancy. The track appeared on an album the band released a few months later. The lilting guitar-only melody is named for the date his son, Wolfgang, was born — March 16.
I don’t have the musical chops to compose a beautiful tune.
I’m not as strong as stainless steel, and I corrode much more easily. I don’t yearn to live in Kansas, though I’ve heard it’s very nice. I don’t expect to suddenly become wealthy and accumulate an abundance of material goods just because of a number.
But I have been able to crank out a printable column week after week for 316 consecutive weeks.
I’d like to think I’ve been getting better at the task during the last six years.
But I’m a realist, and I’m aware the quality of my columns mostly has wavered between “OK” and “maybe pretty good.” I hope the next 316 weeks will deliver more good columns than bad. In my defense, this column is a small part of my job, so writing time is limited.
And the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder than usual to come up with ideas. Topics tend to pop into my head most easily when I’m walking around downtown or interviewing a business owner or chatting with a stranger.
Working at home with barely any face-to-face contact isn’t nearly as stimulating as doing anything somewhere else. I’m blessed to have a job that allows me to work from home during this health crisis. But creative juices have been flowing like molasses instead of water. Hence this column based on the number 316.
Six years is a long time to do anything with unbroken regularity. I guess it’s OK celebrate this meaningless milestone of 316.
And maybe it’s time to update the 6-year-old mugshot that looks down from the the top of this column.
After all, I’ve aged 316 weeks since that was taken.
