WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture on Wednesday established a $400 million Dairy Donation Program.
Established by the USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service, the program aims “to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste,” according to a release.
U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) joined the USDA, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Food Council of Michigan in announcing the program.
“Under the program, eligible dairy organizations will partner with nonprofit food assistance organizations that distribute food to individuals and families in need,” a release from Stabenow’s office said. “Those partnerships may apply for and receive reimbursements to cover some expenses related to eligible dairy product donations.”
The program is being hailed as a double victory, according to a release from the USDA’s Office of Communications.
“The benefits of the Dairy Donation Program are twofold — it supplements other financial support for producers while providing nutritious dairy products to American families,” USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh said in a release. “When there is surplus milk production, we encourage the milk be donated instead of being dumped. Together we can help someone in need, minimize food waste and support the U.S. dairy industry.”
“The Dairy Donation Program is a win-win for farmers and families,” Stabenow said in the USDA release. “It will be easier for dairy farmers to donate milk and other dairy products, which in turn helps feed vulnerable Americans, including our children.
“Michigan dairy farm families and food banks continue to lead by example. I am proud of the role they played in pioneering this initiative which has become a model for the nation.”
The DDP is part of $6 billion of pandemic assistance announced in March by the USDA. It comes after the $350 million Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program for dairy farmers was announced Aug. 19.
Joe Diglio, President and CEO of Michigan Milk Producers Association, also praised the new venture.
“We are excited for the launch of this new program, which builds on the significant donation partnerships we have been undertaking in Michigan for the last several years,” Diglio said in the release from Stabenow’s office. “Our dairy farmer members and others in the dairy sector have long supported giving back to our communities, and this program helps expand our efforts.”
Those eligible to participate in the program include “dairy farmers, cooperatives, or processors that purchase fresh milk or bulk dairy products to process into retail-packaged dairy products and meet other requirements are eligible to participate,” according to the release. “Costs reimbursed through the program include the cost of milk used to make the donated eligible dairy product and some of the manufacturing and transportation costs.”
More details about the program are available at www.ams.usda.gov/ddp. Those interested must complete a Dairy Donation and Distribution Plan.
