Daily family ending 30-year run at Kilwins in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — What a sweet run.

After growing up as a Kilwins family in downtown Traverse City, the owners of the 129 E. Front St. store will hand the keys to a new franchise owner on Tuesday.

Local business moves Openings, closings, acquisitions, relocations and other updates from the Grand Traverse-area business community:

Mary and Brian Daily will end a decades-long stretch of selling chocolate, fudge and ice cream on Monday. It will be a bittersweet day for the Dailys, who not only ran the store, but taught their three sons — Troy, Eric and Kyle — an entrepreneurial spirit that lingers with each of them.

"I've done it for 30 years, everybody else for 28," said Mary Daily, who worked two years in high school at Kilwins before entering the Air Force.

"The five of us grew up in this store," said Brian Daily, who met his wife while the duo were stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. "That's my story and I'm sticking to it."

See Sunday's paper or come back to Record-Eagle.com for the full story.