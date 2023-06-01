KILWINS

Mary Daily carries packages of treats at Kilwins in downtown Traverse City in preparation for Valentine’s Day in 2022.

 Record-Eagle file photo/Jan-Michael Stump

TRAVERSE CITY — What a sweet run.

After growing up as a Kilwins family in downtown Traverse City, the owners of the 129 E. Front St. store will hand the keys to a new franchise owner on Tuesday.

Local business moves

Local business moves

Openings, closings, acquisitions, relocations and other updates from the Grand Traverse-area business community:

Mary and Brian Daily will end a decades-long stretch of selling chocolate, fudge and ice cream on Monday. It will be a bittersweet day for the Dailys, who not only ran the store, but taught their three sons — Troy, Eric and Kyle — an entrepreneurial spirit that lingers with each of them.

"I've done it for 30 years, everybody else for 28," said Mary Daily, who worked two years in high school at Kilwins before entering the Air Force.

"The five of us grew up in this store," said Brian Daily, who met his wife while the duo were stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. "That's my story and I'm sticking to it."

See Sunday's paper or come back to Record-Eagle.com for the full story.

Tags

Trending Video

In this Series

Local business moves

article

Daily family ending 30-year run at Kilwins in Traverse City

article

Truly Free opens first retail location, consolidates operations

article

GT Resort and Spa completes hotel renovation project

41 updates

Recommended for you