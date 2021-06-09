TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. has expanded its distribution network.
The Traverse City company announced late last week it will be in more than 20 additional Meijer stores with national distributor KeHE Foods. The expansion includes Meijer stores in northern Michigan including Williamsburg (4900 M-72 East), Manistee (15 Caberfae Highway) and Alpena (1254 M-32).
Cultured Kombucha also will be in Meijer stores in Grand Rapids (Alpine Avenue and Plainwell Avenue), Jenison, Canton, Wyoming, Benton Harbor, Saginaw (Gratiot Road and Titabawasee Roads), Flint, Holland, Ann Arbor, Mount Pleasant, Owosso, Maumee (Ohio), Rockford, Cedar Springs and Sturgis.
Each new location will feature five year-round flavors. “Cultured’s retail line will be stocked at 22 stores Meijer locations within Michigan with the launch of this new retail partnership,” the release said.
“This expansion with Meijer stores allows Cultured to expand its mission to nourish our communities from the inside out,” company founder Courtney Lorenz said in the release. “Meijer’s value system matches our local, organic, triple bottom line ethos. Our customers appreciate the increased access in major metropolitan cities and small counties.”
For more information on Cultured Kombucha including a full list of retailers, visit www.drinkcultured.com.
