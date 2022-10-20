TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. began in 2015 with the singular goal of producing a great product “one sip at time.”
The Traverse City company is doubling down on that.
Cultured Kombucha Co. announced its “fermented tea filled with beneficial bacteria” will be available for purchase in all 120 Michigan Meijer stores as of Saturday.
The move will nearly double the company’s retail outlets, according to a Thursday release from the company.
“This partnership with Meijer is a great opportunity to expand our company mission to help consumers make healthier lifestyle choices — one sip at a time,” Cultured Kombucha Co. founder Courtney Lorenz said in a release. “We’re thrilled to provide easily accessible and affordable kombucha tea to every corner of the state.
“This is an incredible opportunity to increase healthy food access in the state of Michigan with the help of Meijer.”
Cultured Kombucha had to work its way up to all 120 stores. Lorenz said the company hand-stocked the Traverse City and Acme stores “at 6 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for 2½ years.”
“We had to earn some trust to get their attention,” Lorenz said.
That was followed by a 10-store test in June 2021, followed by a category review. Cultured Kombucha passed the test again.
“Now we’re in all 120 (Meijer) stores,” Lorenz said. “It’s very exciting for us. We were in 160 locations before and we ... went to just under 300 locations over night.”
Lorenz said the company philosophy of making the best kombucha possible with the best ingredients and connecting as consumers to their health is something “our team has been pushing towards.”
She said Cultured Kombucha also looks for retail locations with a similar philosophy.
“Meijer is the ideal partner in that sense,” Lorenz said. “They are focused on local and they are focused on Michigan-based products. They’re really willing to support local vendors and women-owned businesses as well.”
Each of the Meijer stores will feature five of the flagship flavors of Cultured Kombucha in the produce department.
Individual bottles have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $3.99.
The company currently produces eight flavors of kombucha.
Six are available for retail — Namaste Nectar, Yooperberry, Genuine Ginger, Lavender Bliss, Local’s Lemonade and a seasonal rotation — while Original and Strawberry Bliss are taproom exclusives.
Cultured Kombucha is made in Traverse City at 3842 Jupiter Cresent Drive. There is a taproom open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as a grab-and-go cooler available 24 hours a day.
A website search within 30 miles of Traverse City shows Cultured Kombucha is available at more than three dozen stores and restaurants.
Cultured Kombucha is also sold at farmers markets throughout the area.
Cultured Kombucha Co. employs a team of four.
But the company plans to add two more to its staff with the recent growth, including the recent announced partnership with Meijer.
More information on the company is available at www.drinkcultured.com or on its Facebook page.
