From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Culinary Institute and Traverse Connect will host a webinar Jan. 19.
The hour-long “Making Culinary School Advantages Work for You” begins at 11:30 a.m.
According to a release, the webinar “offers an overview of what a partnership between a culinary school and the workforce could look like for employers and employees.” Topics of discussion include “hiring culinary school graduates, partnering with culinary school internship programs and taking advantage of the Future For Frontliners” program.
Featured webinar speaker is Les Eckert, culinary director at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute.
Eckert is certified by the American Culinary Federation and is a member of the American Academy of Chefs. Eckert has more than 25 years of experience working in the hospitality industry and is a certified executive pastry chef and certified culinary educator
Programing is provided by the Traverse Connect Professional Development Committee and NMC’s Great Lakes Culinary Institute.
Additional and registration information is available at https://tinyurl.com/TraverseConnectCulinary.
