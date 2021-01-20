THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Spa again has been named by Spas of America to its annual list of Top 100 Spas in North America. The spa at Crystal Mountain has made the list for more than a decade.
Only two spas in Michigan made the 2020 list. Crystal Spa is No. 7. Immerse Spa, MGM Grand Detroit, is No. 37.
“Crystal Spa at Crystal Mountain continues to be very popular with our targeted spa and wellness travel audience,” Spas of America President Craig Oliver said in a release. “With over 900 of the best resort, hotel and health spas on our website, Crystal Spa is recognized as one of the leading spas in the Midwest and the No. 1 Michigan spa experience.
“Travelers are drawn to the Crystal Spa’s beautiful scenery, mountain fresh-air, and a wellness program focused on restoration and rejuvenation.”
Spas of America bases its rankings on unique page views and consumer choices on spasofamerica.com, which bills itself as the No. 1 website for spa travel.
Crystal Spa has made the list since 2009, the year it opened, gaining in popularity each year. Crystal Spa this year moved up to No. 7 up from No. 15 last year.
The Top 100 Spas of 2020 list includes 74 spas from the United States, 19 spas from Canada, three from Mexico, and one each from Barbados, The Bahamas, Jamaica and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Crystal Spa operates 12 treatment rooms that offer massages, facials, body polishes, scrubs and more. The 18,500-square-foot Crystal Spa was the first LEED-certified “green building” spa in the Midwest. It has heated floors, eucalyptus steam rooms, infrared saunas and an outdoor garden with a hot tub. Some of the amenities have been suspended because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“There is a growing passion, especially during these trying times, for spa and wellness among leisure travelers,” Gretchen Schnell, manager of Crystal Spa, said in the release.
Red Mountain Resort, St. George, Utah, earned No. 1 on Spas of America’s 2020 list.
It was followed by: Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario; Aspira Spa, The Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; The Spa at Ross Bridge, Birmingham, Alabama; Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri; The Spa at The Wentworth, New Castle, New Hampshire; Crystal Spa at No. 7; Feathers Spa at the Peabody Hotel, Memphis, Tennessee; Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York; Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Parksville, British Columbia at No. 10; Spa at Grand National, Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National, Opelika, Alabama; The Spa at the Joule, Dallas, Texas; Remède Spa, St. Regis, Mexico City, Mexico; The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario; and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach, Florida at No. 15.
The complete list is available at https://www.spasofamerica.com/spas-of-americas-top-100-spas-of-2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.