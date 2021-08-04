BEULAH — The Crystal Lake Express is not only back, but has an expanded route.
Benzie Bus Mobility Manager Jessica Carland said the free Express route returned June 25 to serve towns around Crystal Lake like Frankfort, Beulah and Benzonia. The service area expanded July 29 to include downtown Honor and St. Ambrose Cellars, located at 841 S. Pioneer Road in Beulah.
“Free always helps, but we’ve also been taking large groups to dinner and that kind of thing,” Carland said. “Its intention is to accent our downtown parking during our busy summer months.”
The on-demand Crystal Lake Express runs Thursday through Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to midnight. The trolley runs through mid-September, but is expected to start up again in June of 2022.
The Crystal Lake Express began in 2019 with the smaller service route. The route was not in service during the later part of 2020 because of the pandemic, according to a release from Benzie Bus, but ridership quickly returned in 2021.
“We’re thrilled the service has been so popular after having to table it in 2020 due to the pandemic,” Carland said in a release announcing the expanded route. “After just five weeks of service we’ve already seen huge growth in ridership. Rides to Music in the Park on Thursday evenings have been popular, and we’ve received many requests for service to St Ambrose and downtown Honor — the decision to expand the service area was an easy one.”
The 26-passenger trolley is propane-powered, which reduces emissions and fits in with a point of emphasis at Benzie Bus.
“About 90 percent of our fleet or more is propane-powered, including the new trolley,” said Carland, who reported company will add two new electric buses in the next 2 years because of a grant.
“We’re excited to have the trolley as part of our fleet,” Benzie Bus Operations Manager Chad Hollenbeck said in the release of the new colorfully-painted trolley. “It looks great and is fun to ride.”
The Crystal Lake Express will also increase access to other Benzie Bus services.
“It is a three-season vehicle and will hopefully expose potential riders to other services we provide like our (Cherry Capital) airport service and TC Express options,” Benzie Bus Executive Director Bill Kennis said in the release.
More information about the Crystal Lake Express or to save a seat on the bus, visit www.benziebus.com or call (231) 325-3000, extension 1.
