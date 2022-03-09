GRAND RAPIDS — Four advertisements touting cryptocurrency aired during the Super Bowl in February.
The Better Business Bureau reported a rise in scams involving cryptocurrency in 2021.
Cryptocurrency scams jumped from the seventh riskiest in 2020 to second riskiest in 2021, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. Data was released Monday by the BBB Serving Western Michigan.
More than two-thirds of people who reported being a victim to a cryptocurrency scam to the BBB Scam Tracker also reported losing money, according to the release.
The Scam Tracker Risk Report looks at “data reported to the BBB Scam Tracker and combines the number of times a scam was reported, how often it resulted in monetary loss and the amount lost to determine the riskiest scams of 2021,” according to the release.
The top 5 riskiest consumer scams in 2021 involved:
- Online purchase
- Cryptocurrency
- Employment
- Home improvement
- Investment
Online purchase scams ranked No. 1 for the second year in a row, and resulted from an increase in online buying during the pandemic. Nearly 75% of those who reported online purchase scams lost money.
“As we continue to shop online, exposure to scam sites also increases,” Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in the release. “Being vigilant and knowing what scam tactics to watch for can save you not only money, but time and peace of mind as well.”
Tips to avoid being victimized by online purchase scams include:
- Research before you buy. People who research the website or business via an independent source are less likely to lose money.
- Beware of fake websites. Check the URL, watch for grammar mistakes and search for contact information.
- If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.
- Avoid impulse buying.
- Make sure the website is secure; look for the “https” in the URL and a small lock icon on the address bar.
- Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods.
- Look out for phishing texts or emails posing as official notices from delivery companies.
More detailed tips to avoid scams are available at BBB.org/ScamTips. A BBB report focusing on cryptocurrency scams is expected to be released March 24.
To report a potential scam, visit BBB.org/ScamTracker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.