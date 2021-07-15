TRAVERSE CITY — Three connections have been identified as the most feasible for a bridge over the Boardman River Valley and another study will take a closer look at all three over the next several months.

Those three connections are building a bridge connecting Hartman and Hammond roads; building a bridge at the former Sabin Dam crossing; and widening the Cass Road crossing, where a bridge already exists.

East-west transportation coverage Continuing and archived coverage of the Traverse City area's east-west transportation issue, including the long-debated Hartman-Hammond bridge…

About 45 people attended the first public hearing for the Boardman River Corridor Focused Planning and Environmental Linkages study, which will use factors such as cost and traffic and environmental impact to determine the best of the three options.

Many were in support of the connection, including Cam Williams, who said she’s been hearing about a bridge for the 17 years she’s lived in Traverse City.

“We need another alternative to get across the Boardman Valley,” Williams said. “We needed it 10 years ago.”

The PEL is being done in two phases by consultants OHM Advisors. The first phase, which will culminate in a recommendation by the company for the best connection, has an estimated price tag of $1,126,489.

An estimate for the second phase that will focus on costs, a preliminary design and right-of-way plans for the chosen connection, has not been received, but Brad Kluczynski, Road Commission manager, said the entire cost for both phases likely will come to about $2 million.

OHM Advisors was paid $391,062 for an East-West Corridor Transportation Study done in 2018-19.

A fourth alternative could be to not build a bridge, consultants said. If the county opts to move forward with a bridge, obtaining environmental clearances and going through the permitting, design and right-of-way processes could put actual construction out another 10 to 15 years.

One Acme resident says enough already. Bill Fahl told consultants it took a little over seven years to build the Mackinac Bridge, from the formation of a bridge authority to putting traffic over the bridge.

“And we can’t build a bridge across the Boardman Valley?” Fahl said, adding that the first meeting he attended regarding a local bridge was in 1975. “You’re repeating the same stuff that they repeated in 1975. That’s 40-some years ago and nothing’s happened except more regulation and more obstruction to getting the project done. We need it and we need it terrible.”

Consultant Steve Dearing said three nodes were identified on Keystone Road and three on M-31, with more than 40 connections made between them. Those were then narrowed to the three corridors that had the least environmental impact but still made sense, he said.

The northernmost crossing, which would connect Hartman and Hammond roads, is the closest to South Airport Road and would do the most to ease traffic congestion there, making that route a little more bearable, Dearing said. It would also require the fewest rights-of-way to be created, he said.

The Hartman-Hammond crossing also would have the most environmental impact and would be the most expensive.

“If you’re trying to hold the environmental impact to the Boardman River to a minimum, this easily drives us to the highest cost,” with a one-quarter mile causeway costing tens of millions of dollars, Dearing said.

Putting a crossing over the river valley at the site of the former Sabin Dam takes advantage of an area that was extensively disturbed by removal of the dam.

But it is further from South Airport and would not be as efficient at relieving traffic there. It also would be very costly, though not as expensive as a crossing at Hartman-Hammond, he said.

Both would have the advantage of adding another river crossing, something the third option at Cass Road would not. But widening the Cass Road bridge or building a parallel structure would be the least expensive and have the least environmental impact as it uses existing infrastructure, Dearing said.

Federal funds will be needed to construct a crossing, and the Federal Highway Administration PEL process helps to determine if a community is eligible for funds. It also streamlines the application process should the county opt to build a crossing.

Kluczynski previously said he is hoping OHM will make its recommendation by December or January, with Road Commission trustees making their decision by early next year.

Ron Lemcool, Long Lake Township supervisor, runs a gift shop and coffee shop at the Cherry Capital Airport with his wife.

“I drive South Airport every day,” Lemcool said. “It’s a frustrating road. I’d like to see something done sooner rather than later.”

Traffic signal updates and roundabouts were recommended in the 2019 East-West study as short-term solutions to traffic congestion.

Anthony Brown said modernizing the traffic lights on South Airport Road and at other intersections was a big step forward in being able to control the flow of traffic. But the county is not doing a traffic study to see if they’re helping before jumping into building the roundabouts, he said.

“I do want to see effective improvements to the east-west corridor, but I don’t want it done in a manner where it seems like they’re wasting our tax dollars for various projects,” said Brown, of Traverse City.

A roundabout is under construction at Hammond and Four Mile roads, with two more planned for next year at the intersections of Keystone and Cass roads and Keystone and West River roads. Kluczynski said the Road Commission is waiting on the results of evaluations that were done on the intersections of Hammond and Garfield roads and Hammond and Three Mile to see if roundabouts are also viable there.

Recreational advocates say that non-vehicular traffic also should be given consideration in any discussion of a crossing.

“We just want to make sure that whatever takes place, non-motorized infrastructure is part of the plan,” said Brian Beauchamp, communications and policy director for TART Trails. “There needs to be safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians.”

Carolyn Ulsted is transportation program manager for the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, an organization she says has the same values as TART Trails.

“We want to make sure Traverse City is as livable as can be,” Ulsted said.