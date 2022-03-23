TRAVERSE CITY — Cousin Jenny still will reside in downtown Traverse City.
She’s just moving down the block.
A 43-year foodie fixture, Cousin Jenny’s Cornish Pasties will move from 129 S. Union St. sometime this year to a new building under construction at 222 E. State St. Cousin Jenny’s has been at the corner of Union and State since 1992.
The current home of Cousin Jenny’s offers 1,680 square feet of retail and production space on the main floor and an additional 1,440 square feet of production/storage space in the basement.
But owner Jerilyn DeBoer hasn’t needed the production space in the basement for the last five years after she created a 1,600-square-foot kitchen in the Cass Business Park. Only wraps and salads are made in the downtown kitchen.
COVID put a bigger emphasis on takeout at Cousin Jenny’s in addition to creating staffing issues.
“We’re relocating for a number of reasons,” DeBoer said late last week. “One is that, through COVID, we learned a lot through being closed. Then with all the restrictions and how we evolved, we did a lot of takeout and we were able to sustain ourselves.
“I also don’t really need all that space anyway. Having a full dining room and (big kitchen area) requires staff and the staff isn’t out there anymore.”
DeBoer said her lease with Shaw Investment, Co. ends May 31 and she will rent month-to-month beginning June 1, with 30 days to vacate.
Besides, going from 3,120 square feet to 1,000 in the Socks Construction building under construction at 222 E. State St. will be a step back in time for DeBoer and her husband, Nick. They opened in 500 square feet at 111 W. Front St. back in 1979 after moving to Traverse City from the Iron Mountain/Kingsford area. Multiple phone calls to Socks Construction were not returned.
“It’s all positive,” Jerilyn DeBoer said. “I’m going back to my original roots.”
The pasty shop began as Jean Kay’s, the name of the Upper Peninsula restaurant her parent’s owned and operated. When her parent’s sold the business, Jerilyn DeBoer changed the name, which pays homage to the Cornish women (Cousin Jenny’s) that made traditional pasties for the Cornish miners (Cousin Jack’s) to eat at work.
“I kept the name for nine years,” she said. “I took on the history of the pasty and took on the name of Cousin Jenny’s.”
DeBoer said when she began on West Front Street, she offered one style of pasty and one style of cheesecake. “It all evolved from there,” she said.
DeBoer at one time operated two locations in Traverse City, including a location on 14th Street for 7 years. When she moved to 129 S. Union St. in 1992, the operations merged into one location.
Now the business will move two-tenths of a mile — a block down the street — to a new location. The restaurant’s style, based on the county on the southwestern tip of England, also will travel.
“We’ll keep our brand, our look and our pasties,” DeBoer said. “We’re still the little wee pasty shop. It’s a smaller version of what we had at the corner of State and Union.”
The current location has 35 seats inside and another 45 outside during the warmer months. The new location will have fewer than 12 seats.
“I don’t want to call it downsizing,” DeBoer said. “We realized we had to change our business model. We’re paying for space that we don’t need and can’t staff. The building is beautiful, but we don’t need that space.”
The smaller location also will help Cousin Jenny’s operate leaner. DeBoer said the restaurant would have a staff of 8-10 downtown during peak times before the pandemic. She said Cousin Jenny’s had four at its downtown location last summer and another two in the commercial kitchen, which not only cooks the pasties, but ships all over from Oct. 1 to May 1.
“It was brutal,” DeBoer admitted. “I was working 15-hour days for nine months.”
Despite the staffing challenges, DeBoer said the pasty — which was transported into the underground mines — proved again it was “a product designed for takeout and the pandemic.”
“Last year was our best year ever,” she said. “We had limited hours (six down from a daily norm of 11) and we were closed Saturday and Sunday.
“People were so appreciative of our product and that we were open. COVID changed some people for the best.”
The 129 S. Union St. space is listed with Exit Realty Paramount. Commercial Realtor Marty Stevenson said the location will be in demand, especially with the Civic Square going in across State Street.
“With the high visibility, we expect a high-quality tenant to move to the space this summer,” Stevenson said.
The building is listed for lease for $5,860 a month. In addition to the 1,680 square feet on the main floor and 1,440 square feet of in the basement, the property comes with two parking spaces.
“We’ve had a few showings so far and we have a few more lined up,” Stevenson said.
