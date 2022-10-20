TRAVERSE CITY — It’s partially an estate sale and partially a memorial and it all comes with discount prices.
Closed for several years after nearly 40 years in operation, the Country Christmas store at 9005 E. Traverse Highway will reopen for one weekend. The holiday decor and antiques store with its recognizable red exterior will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Century Estate Solutions in Interlochen is running the sale.
The store was closed after the Oct. 11, 2020 death of longtime owner William D. Smith, who was also a social worker for Child and Family Services.
Opening the doors for one last weekend will provide Lee Ann Smith, age 83, a chance to sell some of her collection, according to one of her three sons, James C. Smith, the owner of James C. Smith Fine Jewelry in downtown Traverse City.
“We need to generate some cash flow and turn some inventory over for her,” Smith said of the sale. “It’s kind of one last goodbye.”
James C. Smith said it will be a “progressive sale” at Country Christmas. He said all items will be 10 percent off on Friday, 25 off on Saturday and 50 percent off on Sunday.
Considering the store has been closed for several years and some of the prices may be dated, James C. Smith said there are plenty of deals to be found.
“I think there is a real good value,” he said.
James C. Smith, the middle of Bill and Lee Ann Smith’s three sons, said there is no shortage of items available either.
“There’s a lot of their pieces that they’ve had through the years, a lot of her crafting supplies and a lot of antiques,” James C. Smith said. “The store is looking as full as it’s ever looked. It’s crazy.”
James C. Smith said while Country Christmas was a partnership with his parents, it was more of his mother’s focus.
The store would open for business in May and feature a lot of crafting classes for the community, which continued right up until the last few years of operation. He said over the course of the year, Country Christmas would shift its emphasis to the holidays, especially as the Dec. 25 holiday approached.
Country Christmas would close for the season on Dec. 24 and reopen again the following May.
Even though the sale is necessary, James C. Smith said there will have a wide range of emotions.
“It’s kind of bittersweet for all of us,” he said.
The eldest of Bill and Lee Ann Smith, Tracy W. (Marci) Smith, lives in Ludington. Terry A. (Lindsay) and James C. (Linda) Smith all live in Traverse City. Terry Smith is the principal at Traverse City West Middle School.
James C. Smith said he and his siblings aren’t sure what will happen with Country Christmas after the weekend sale.
“I don’t know what’s in store for the property,” he said. “We’re trying to let go of all of the Christmas inventory and some of the antiques. The goal is to sell everything in the store and the farm.”
