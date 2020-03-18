TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a consumer alert reminding Michigan residents to be aware of online coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) scams selling bogus products and providing false information about tests and treatments.
Scams related to COVID-19 are climbing with the continued confirmations of positive COVID-19 cases across the country, according to a release. Attempts to obtain the personal information include online posts pitching unreliable products, advice, fake tests and fake cures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Bogus online offers for masks — that reportedly are not being delivered — can use misleading language to convince consumers to purchase, the release stated. The CDC repeatedly has warned that wearing a mask does not protect people who do not have the virus from getting COVID-19.
Nessel also warned Michigan residents that misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to a “Stanford Hospital board member” is being widely circulated on social media.
She said that if you believe you are the target of a scam, hang up the phone and verify the identity of the caller independently. Don't give out any personal information unless you first confirm who you are talking to is actually who they claim to be.
Information about the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available by visiting Michigan’s Coronavirus website at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
