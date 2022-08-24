TRAVERSE CITY — Rest easy, barbecue fans.
Mobile food truck operator Cordwood BBQ isn’t rolling off into the sunset this winter. Quite the opposite.
In addition to serving as a site for its trademark smoker, Cordwood BBQ has been serving up a reduced menu at its new home at 1125 E. Eighth St. The window is currently open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays.
“We serve our popular ones,” Cordwood BBQ owner Walt Lach said of the window on the side of the Eighth Street building he moved into this spring. “Then we have our sides and a kids option.”
But the popular food truck — which Lach said started operating at The Little Fleet at 448 E. Front St. in 2015 — isn’t going anywhere.
“My main business is the truck, but I’d like to get this so it gets me through the winter,” the 2007 graduate of the Great Lakes Culinary Institute said.
Lach said he’d like to serve Cordwood BBQ later this year on Thursday through Saturday from noon to mid-evening when The Little Fleet closes for the season Oct. 9.
Lach was quick to point out those hours could be extended if more people know about and use the additional option on Eighth Street.
“That’s my plan,” he said. “I normally shut down every winter, but we’ll try to sell out of here and cater in addition to Door Dash, Grub Hub and all of that.”
Lach said Cordwood BBQ, which includes kitchen manager Tiffany Duperon and her husband, Andy, use the massive smoker almost daily. The meat is delivered to the food truck, where manager Angie Kushner keeps things rolling.
Having access to a commercial kitchen also has Lach looking to expand the menu. Lach said he plans to debut barbecue and spicy chicken wings at Thursday’s Saucy Night. He said burnt ends will also be making their debut later this year.
Lach said he followed up his graduation from the GLCI by studying business administration at Ferris State University.
He worked in the food industry at several places in the area including Georgina’s, Jolly Pumpkin and on Beaver Island. Lach was executive chef for a handful of years at Northern Star and Aurora Assisted Living when a mutual friend introduced him to Gregory Hart, who started Cordwood BBQ out of a truck on Eighth Street in 2014 before moving to The Little Fleet the following year.
After assisting Hart with catering, Lach said he worked as the Cordwood general manager for three years before buying the business Feb. 14, 2022.
Sharing a space with Grand Traverse Sauce Company at Center City Kitchen, Cordwood BBQ decided to make the move to Eighth Street.
“I wanted to move in with the Sauce Company,” Lach said. “We talked about it. We work together and I use a lot of their sauces in our product.
“We needed a place and we needed more room. We kind of planned on it together.”
“The sauce company has grown exponentially,” Grand Traverse Sauce Company Chef Maria Leggett said. “We needed a space. When we found this, we asked Cordwood since this was more space than we needed if they wanted to join us. It’s worked out great.”
