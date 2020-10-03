TRAVERSE CITY — Patients who need delicate surgery have a new option in town.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center, 4100 Park Forest Drive, purchased a da Vinci Surgical System, a robotic device that allows a surgeon at a console to manipulate surgical instruments with extreme precision.
“Having the robotic technology has been associated with better outcomes, faster recovery and reduced post-operative pain for the patient,” said Copper Ridge CEO Tina Piotrowski.
“We’ve been looking at this technology for the last couple of years.”
The da Vinci System provides surgeons with high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic assistance. The device includes a miniaturized surgical camera and instruments like scissors, scalpels and forceps designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.
Copper Ridge physicians have been able to study first-hand how the devices help, because Munson Medical Center owns two da Vinci devices. Dr. Michael Nizzi has used them at the hospital.
“He has been our physician champion, and really led the way for this technology to land at Copper Ridge,” Piotrowski said.
Five or six physicians at Copper Ridge are on deck to begin using the new device for general surgery.
“These are procedures that are best performed in an outpatient setting,” said Piotrowski. “Previously, Copper Ridge did not have the robotic technology to enable patients to have a choice to come to an ambulatory surgery center, and now they will.”
“The cost savings are significant to the patient as well as to Medicare and commercial payers for procedures performed in an ASC versus in a hospital outpatient department.”
Most the procedures the da Vinci machine will be used for have been performed laparoscopically at Copper Ridge. Laparoscopic surgery uses small incisions, but the surgeon still directly manipulates the surgical instruments. Robotic systems translate the surgeon’s hand movement into smaller movements, allowing increased precision.
Copper Ridge, which opened in 2004 and now employs 150 people, previously had invested in other technology.
“We have femtosecond laser technology (a type of LASIK that cuts with a laser rather than a blade) for ophthalmology,” she said. “We perform some advanced cosmetic procedures.”
“We’ve been very pleased to work with our hospital partner, Munson Medical Center on this project,” said Piotrowski. “We have a dedicated robotics team that is receiving training at Munson Medical Center, and we are sharing best practices.”
