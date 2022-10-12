TRAVERSE CITY — A medical company which aims to remove health care barriers overcame the competition at TCNewTech.
Coordinista founder and CEO Cindy Bauer won the audience vote at the Oct. 4 event at the City Opera House that was livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages as well as its YouTube channel.
The Pitch Night victory earned Bauer the $500 top prize, provided in October by Hagerty.
Based in Kalamazoo, Coordinista “is a field care optimization company providing the tools and services needed in delivering transitional and chronic care management services during the last mile of care to the home,” according to LinkedIn. The goal is allow nurse care managers to better connect with patients discharged from the hospital.
In addition, Coordinista’s app “provides data and analytics regarding how to best utilize valuable resources, impacting patient outcomes, through various field services,” according to a release.
Other Pitch Night presentations at TCNewTech included:
- Thomas Coke for Varsity Gems. Based in Grand Rapids, Varsity Gems is a platform for college sports digital trading cards that helps “student-athletes of all levels benefit from NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) under NCAA regulations,” according to Instagram.
- Dan Schutter with Space Interactions, Inc. The Saginaw-based Space Interactions “is building a safe and secure platform to improve Space Situational Awareness (SSA), Space Traffic Management (STM) and the tracking of orbital debris,” according to its website. The platform also is “designed to increase the trust, security, privacy and traceability of data transmitted across the network.”
- Seth Beaudry for NFT Era. NFT Era is “utility-based with web3tech integration” and donates some of its proceeds toward “benefiting a nonprofit, providing custom wheelchairs to people living in under-developed countries,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Rodney Tesarz for Presidentforaday.us. Currently a website, Tesaz said the main goal of Presidentforaday.us “is to educate people in the finer details of our government and equip them with the tools to become active and empowered participants of the Great American Experiment,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
TCNewTech’s Oct. 4 event also included a presentation from Jay Meldrum on the importance of ethics in business and start-ups. Meldrum is the director of Michigan Technological University’s Keweenaw Research Center and the official point of contact and liaison for Tech in the Grand Traverse area.
Executive Director Eric Roberts also provided an update on some events happening at 20Fathoms. Michigan’s Creative Coast announced it has opened applications to become a Northern Explorer, a program “designed to attract talent to Traverse City,” according to a release.
Next month’s TCNewTech event is scheduled for Nov. 1.
For more information on that event or to apply for a future TCNewTech, visit https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/or send an email to Chris@tcnewtech.org.
