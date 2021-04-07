TRAVERSE CITY — Cool Tech Camp returns after a year on ice.
The summer camp for kids currently in fifth through seventh grades is back after a year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cool Tech Camp at the Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Center is set for June 22-24.
After a school year of mostly in-person instruction at the Career-Tech Center, Assistant Principal Brent Boerema said staff decided it was safe for Cool Tech Camp to return with COVID-19 safety protocols.
“It’s back,” Boerema said. “It’s one of those things where we’re confident we can do it and do it right.”
Registration for the Cool Tech Camp opened Tuesday and runs through May 14. Registration is $45 per student which includes a T-shirt, supplies, snacks and a pizza party on the last day of the camp.
A limited number of scholarships are available based on financial need.
Registration is available at https://cooltechcamp.eventbrite.com.
Cool Tech Camp is a fun way to make children aware of the class offerings available at the Career-Tech Center. The center is open to juniors and seniors in North Ed Services, formerly the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.
Career-Tech Center classes are offered in six areas: arts & communication, business management, marketing & technology, engineering/manufacturing & industrial technology, health sciences, human services and natural resources & agriscience.
The camp offers 17 different programs. Daily sessions run from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
“We typically fill up about every program,” Boerema said. “There’s just some real nice variety.”
Cool Tech Camp program offerings include Art Adventures, Auto Body-Custom Sports Logo, Babysitter’s Club, Breakfast Pastry, Coding with Minecraft, Computer Exploration, Computers Unleashed!, Construction Fever!, “Fantabulous” Fun with Food, Hydraulic Magic, Intro to Metal Working, “Math-gineering,” Medical Crime Scene Investigation, Outdoor Power Sports, Superhero Swag, TBA Drag Way, and Welding & Fabrication.
For more information, call (231) 922-6322.
