TRAVERSE CITY — One of these is not like the others.
A glance of the Sea Bags retail locations lists two dozen locations in 10 states along the Eastern Seaboard. Primarily in the Northeast, the retail store has sites spread out from its headquarters in Maine to one outlier in Vero Beach, Florida.
But Florida is no longer the exception. That distinction now belongs to Michigan.
Started in 1999, the company that turns old sails into tote bags on Friday opened its first location that isn’t near the ocean. Sea Bags held a soft opening on Friday in downtown Traverse City at 223 E. Front St.
“When we decided on our last outward expansion, Michigan was ideal because of the Great Lakes and the sailing community in the area,” said Paul Gori, vice president of retail stores. “It’s really an ideal fit because of that.”
“We’re excited to be here; it’s a great town,” Sea Bags area manager Terri Hoff said. “We’ve heard so many great things. If people are looking for something unique, this is it. Every bag is one of a kind.”
The store’s downtown location became available Orvis Streamside moved to Suite 101 at 300 E. Front St.
Following the Traverse City opening, Sea Bags plans to add three more Michigan locations, in Charlevoix, Harbor Springs and Saugatuck.
Gori said the western portion of Michigan compares to the Atlantic coast — minus the salt water and marine life, of course.
“It has a very New England feel,” he said. “There’s some similarities like that.”
The three other Michigan stores are expected to open at the end of March or the beginning of April. Sea Bags also will hit the West Coast for the first time. later this spring, with a location in Carmel, California. A mid-April opening is also slated for the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area.
Coming to the freshwater Lake Michigan was partly to satisfy the shopping public. Hoff moved to the new location in the Mitten State from Sea Bags’ store in Annapolis, Maryland.
“I got a ton of requests for a store in Michigan,” she said.
Hoff said nearly two dozen people popped into Sea Bags on Thursday, the day before the official opening the next day.
“That was just in the amount of time the guys were putting the signs up,” she said. “Most of the people were very familiar with Sea Bags and were waiting for the store to open.”
Gori said Michigan made sense because Sea Bags has been “going to Michigan for years” and bringing sails back to the East Coast operation.
All of the bags and totes at the store have a direct nautical theme. The material provides durability and water resistance.
“All of our product is made from old, recycled sails,” Hoff said.
Retail store locations serve as collection points, Gori said. Sails are sent to Portland, Maine, where the sails are cleaned and then turned into items for sale.
Hoff said it takes about 10 people to make a bag from start to finish.
The company estimates that since it began in 1999, it has collected 8,800 sails — which has kept more than 700 tons of material out of landfills.
“That’s a pretty good fact,” Hoff said. “We use every single piece of the sail.”
Gori said the green focus of turning old items into new is one of the two cornerstones of the company. The other emphasis is “Maine first, New England second and U.S. third.”
“There’s a definite emphasis on ‘Made in the USA’ and supporting other local businesses,” he said.
The tote bags run $150-160 for a medium bag and $170-180 for a large. Custom add-ons are also available. Rope handles are hand-spliced.
The company also makes and sells specialty items like a diaper bag, and a beer tote that holds a six pack on ice with a hole in the bottom for water run-off. There’s also a guestbook tote, which allows event participants to sign an item stitched inside of a bag.
“That is one of the biggest item for gifts, because they know no one else will have it,” Hoff said.
Sea Bags offers a Sail Trade Program. Anyone donating a sail receives a free item. It can be a custom bag with a number or logo, or store credit for an existing item, which provides more immediate gratification.
Hoff said there’s a two- to three-week turnaround for custom items.
“Anything you can imagine, we can put on a bag now,” she said.
Gori said the Traverse City Sea Bags store will be open five days a week until the full sales staff is in place. Hoff said at full staff the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, with some extended hours during the peak summer season.
