PETOSKEY — Even though it's nearly a year away, Boyne is beaming.
Boyne Golf, a collection of 10 golf courses at three resorts in Petoskey, Harbor Springs and Boyne City, announced recently it will host the 15th North America Golf Tourism Convention June 17-21, 2024.
It’s the first time the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) will bring the convention to northern Michigan.
“IAGTO is the leader in international golf tourism and we are excited to host tour operators and resorts from all over the world at Boyne Mountain in 2024,” Boyne Resorts CEO and President Stephen Kircher said in a release announcing the 2024 event. “Hosting their North American Conference will bring new levels of awareness to the golf vacation opportunities in northern Michigan.
“It is unquestionably one of the great summer golf destinations in the United States and we are privileged to showcase the outstanding Boyne Golf experiences our resorts and courses provide and the limitless summer vacation experiences that exist in Michigan.”
While Boyne will serve as hosts for the convention and more than 350 global golf tour operators and suppliers, it was far from a solo effort. Tourism bureaus from Traverse City, Gaylord, Petoskey and Pure Michigan were also part of the campaign, as was Cherry Capital Airport and America’s Sumer Golf Capital.
America’s Summer Golf Capital is a marketing tool for a collection of 26 golf courses at eight resort properties. The courses were designed by well-known architects like Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Arthur Hills, Tom Fazio and Rick Smith.
“We are thrilled to welcome golf tour operators and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to experience the world-class golf, ideal summer climate, and ‘Up North’ Pure Michigan hospitality that have made Michigan the country’s top summer golf destination,” Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, said in the release.
The announcement the 2024 event was coming to northern Michigan was made at the 2023 NAC convention at Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel, Florida.
“We are delighted to be taking the 15th North America Golf Tourism Convention (NAC) to Michigan in 2024,” IAGTO Chief Executive Peter Walton said in a release. “This will be a great opportunity to showcase the golf destinations of this Great Lakes state to leading golf travel operators from more than 20 countries. This will be the first time that IAGTO has staged the NAC in the Great Lakes region.
“This event will place Boyne Golf and the surrounding golf destinations at the heart of the golf tourism industry for the coming 12 months.”
The IAGTO Convention is open to golf resorts, golf clubs, hotels, destination management companies, destination marketing organizations, tourist boards and other golf tourism suppliers.
The event — which features two consecutive days of meetings — begins with a golf tournament on two courses. Welcome and farewell evening events are also slated.
Convention attendees will also be able to participate in events at other American Society of Golf Course Architects partners.
“Domestic golf tourism has never been stronger, and by bringing NAC to the shores of Lake Michigan, Boyne Golf has ensured that international golf travel will become a valuable added resource, sustainable for the long term,” Walton said in the release. “In addition to two days of back-to-back meetings, the participating golf travel specialists will be provided with the opportunity to experience the golf courses and destination first-hand both before and after the convention, at the best time of year.
“The NAC is the most important golf tourism trade event in the USA and attracts domestic golf travel specialists as well as top producing tour operators from Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia and Australasia.”
The IAGTO was established in 1997 and now has 2,400 members in more than 90 different countries. For more information about the organization or attending the 2024 NAC, visit https://www.iagto.com.
