HUDSONVILLE — Continuum Ventures continued to expand its investment in Michigan’s boating industry.
Continuum Ventures, the investment business of the Doug and Maria DeVos family announced Monday it has become a strategic partner in Action Water Sports.
AWS has Michigan dealerships in Traverse City, Fenton and its Hudsonville headquarters. Founded in 1990, Action Water Sports also has a dealership in Polk City, Florida.
Continuum Ventures and Colony Marine Partner became investors in Walstrom Marine in June 2021. Walstrom Marine — which purchased Traverse Bay Marine at 228 North U.S. 31 South in June 2020 — acquired Grand Bay Marine in November 2022.
Jerry Brouwer will continue as an owner and president of Action Water Sports and manage operations of the Hudsonville dealership, according to Monday’s release. All of the current general managers will continue in their existing roles, including Jerry Timmer at the Traverse City dealership, located at 611 Olesons Commerce Drive.
“Action Water Sports has experienced exceptional growth as a lifestyle brand, serving a discerning customer base who share a love of adventure and the water,” Brouwer said in the release. “As we looked to the future, we were seeking a partner who shares our passion for boating and values — and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Continuum Ventures and the Doug and Maria DeVos family in the next chapter of growth for Action Water Sports.”
Action Water Sports specializes in retailing marine brands MasterCraft, Cobalt, Barletta and Crest, according to the release. Action Water Sports also has “certified service, parts, detailing, and storage, as well as marine and water sports lifestyle products and apparel, which can be found in-store or online at wakehouse.com,” according to the release.
AWS also operates the cable wakeboard facility, Action Wake Park in Hudsonville.
“The investment in Action Water Sports is a significant step forward in our strategy to build a strong and diversified marine business that offers premium boat brands, services, and amenities that serve boaters and water enthusiasts,” Continuum Ventues CEO Mike Cazer said in the release. “Jerry and his team have built an exceptional business — and we come into this partnership as family-owned businesses with shared values, a love for boating, and the desire to deliver exceptional experiences for AWS’s customers.”
Continuum Ventures operates a $200 million marine business with more than 300 employees and 12 locations. Continuum is a majority investor in Walstrom Marine, Algonac Harbour Club, Grand Bay Marine, Action Water Sports and Traverse City-based Quantum Sails.
Continuum Ventures’ operators represents premium brands that include Mastercraft, Cobalt, Barletta, Sea Ray, Tiara Yachts, Pursuit, Chris Craft, Regal, Crest and Lund brands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.