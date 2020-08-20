LANSING — It happens every year around this time according to the Better Business Bureau. Marketers go door to door selling a product no one can see under terms customers may not understand. The product is natural gas.
Consumers have an array of service choices ranging from where to buy car insurance to what cell phone provider to go with, to deciding on a streaming service.
People may not be aware that some Michiganders also have the option to pick who provides their natural gas. It’s called the Gas Customer Choice program. As of this spring, close to 345,000 customers had opted in, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the entity that regulates natural gas in the state.
First, a little history.
Some state residents have had the right to choose who to buy their natural gas from since 2001. Before this change, consumers had no say in who provided their natural gas. The same utility that delivered customers their natural gas also sold it to them.
Customers of Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, SEMCO Energy Gas Company and Michigan Gas Utilities now have the option of choosing an alternative provider through the Gas Customer Choice program.
“The reason this program was implemented was to allow competition,” said Heather Cantin, communications manager for the Michigan Public Service Commission, the entity that regulates natural gas in the state.
If customers do switch to an AGS, their utility will continue to deliver their natural gas, monitor the meter, and provide billing. In the event of an emergency, customers would also continue to call their utility.
The only change is the company from which the customer buys their natural gas is now different.
The Michigan Public Service Commission regulates what utility companies can charge. That means if a utility wants to change its rates, it must go through a lengthy process with the commission according to Rosana Laurain, manager of customer marketing at DTE Energy.
“If we, for some reason, feel that our rates need to change, we have to put forth a rate case to the Commission and it’s a nine-month, 10-month process to change our rates,” said Laurain.
The price consumers pay for gas through a utility can fluctuate each month.
However, the regulated utilities must adhere to a range set by the Commission each year. This range includes a cap that utilities could charge if market prices dictate. Conversely, if use is lower than expected, customers could pay less than the range minimum, according to Cantin.
On the other hand, AGS prices are not regulated by the Commission, and prices are determined by the marketplace, according to the Commission. AGS prices may fluctuate through a variable rate. Customers however, have the opportunity to lock in a fixed rate through an AGS, according to John Calhoun, the CEO of the AGS, Ardent Energy.
Let’s talk marketing tactics.
Techniques such as door-to-door visits can be tricky transactions that can mislead customers, according to Troy Baker of the Better Business Bureau Educational Foundation.
“There are companies that are doing it right. They come to your door. They say, ‘I’m so and so from this company. We’ve got an alternative for you on your energy bill, you don’t have to use Consumers. Let’s take a look at your bill and see if our rates can beat there’s,” said Baker
But that’s not always the case.
Sometimes the marketers say they are from the utility company when they are actually representing the alternative supplier, and people may not know what they are purchasing.
Interactions like those can leave the customers feeling misled about what they are signing up for, according to Baker. who added that door-to-door marketing usually picks up in the warmer months.
“We see a lot of people who say that they’ve been tricked or lied to, and end up changing to their alternative energy supplier, and then learned that their rates are actually higher than they anticipated,” said Baker.
Ardent Natural Gas is a licensed alternative energy supplier. CEO John Calhoun said his company’s marketers wear an Ardent name badge, and are background-checked before being trained. He said the company also offers extra protections for consumers who sign contracts with the company.
“After signature, they leave a copy of the contract with the customer. The next business day, we attempt to reach each new customer by phone to inquire about the sale and the interaction with the agent. As further protection to the consumer, within 7 days, we send a confirmation letter with details about the program in which they have enrolled,” said Calhoun in an email.
For consumers considering switching providers, the Michigan Public Service Commission and BBB each said a little research can go a long way.
First, find out if the rate will remain constant or fixed. Ask if there’s a cancellation penalty. Find out what rate will be charged, and if that rate is fixed or variable. Learn what happens when the contract ends. (Residential customers are entitled to a 30-day unconditional cancellation period.)
Also, if a salesperson comes to the door, customers should wait to sign the contract until they’ve had some time to look it over.
Consumers can visit https://gaschoice.apps.lara.state.mi.us to compare natural gas prices.
The Gas Customer Choice program was created to give people the option to pick the supplier that best suits them. A little research may help provide peace of mind consumers are choosing well.
