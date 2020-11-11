Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2020 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Challenging times are nothing new to the Grand Traverse region’s resilient Commercial construction sector.
An industry that’s dealt in recent years with financial crises, a housing bubble, labor shortages and more has endured a tumultuous 2020 brought on by the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As it continues to rebound from Michigan’s six-week shutdown this spring, area builders and contractors are cautiously optimistic they will again power through their latest challenge.
“Traverse City and Northern Michigan is definitely a good market,” said Jim Winter, a project manager and estimator for Spence Brothers, a statewide construction firm with an office in Traverse City. “Even through there are downturns, they don’t seem to last as long and we bounce back pretty well.”
The construction sector in Michigan is estimated as a $20 billion industry by the Association of General Contractors of America, representing about 4 percent of the state’s annual Gross Domestic Product. The state labor department estimates upwards of 170,000 workers in Michigan’s construction industry, not including tens of thousands of others working in related fields including architecture and design, engineering, material and equipment suppliers and others.
Winter said the region’s building sector was in the midst of a “good, long run” before the spring shutdown. A backlog of work created by the interruption helped the industry rebound quickly over the summer and into the fall, although it wasn’t the only curveball the building industry dealt with this year.
COVID-19 related shutdowns across the country crimped supply chains and drove up building material costs. More recently, hurricanes across the southern states and widespread wildfires in the western U.S. impacted the availability of lumber and materials like PVC piping. It’s forcing area contractors to do more advanced planning and ordering to make sure they can get the materials they need.
“You really have to understand where products come from and how they get here — you just have to do a little more homework,” said Steve Schimpke, director of client and real estate strategy for Cunningham-Limp, a development and construction firm with offices in Traverse City and Southeast Michigan. “That really all should be temporary. The supply chains will ramp back up.”
Despite the challenges, local industry leaders said the building sector continues to make tremendous strides in its operations in other areas, including continued technology upgrades, worker safety and dealing with labor shortages impacting nearly all facets of business.
Improvements in project management software helps contractors keep their sub-contractors, designers and architects and customers up to date with real-time information on development projects. They can digitally share plans and drawings, conduct meetings on applications like Zoom to reduce the need for in-person meetings, and work with local authorities on digital permitting and plan reviews.
Better technology in construction equipment also improves efficiency and reduces maintenance costs.
Digital imaging provides more information on jobs ranging from residential and commercial developments to road and bridge construction.
“The age of electronics has helped us tremendously,” said Jack Ocobock, co-owner of D&W Mechanical of Traverse City, and president of the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan Board of Directors. “It provides us a lot greater detail in regards to the information we need to build our projects.”
Securing skilled labor continues to be a challenge for the area’s construction sector, but that’s improving as well. Ocobock said the industry is doing better at emphasizing the career opportunities in the construction sector, and that more educational institutions are touting the upside of skilled trades careers.
“All of the skilled trades are coming to the realization that ‘Hey, you better get ready and train some people’,” he said. “It’s been a great career for me.”
Area builders and contractors are cautiously optimistic that the sector’s rebound from the challenges of 2020 will continue.
“We have a nice backlog of work going into this winter and then into next summer,” said Jim Isenhart, owner of Isenhart Electric in Traverse City. “It’s certainly been a different year for us, but it’s been okay.”
However, the coming weeks and months will be critical as the spring and summer work backlog catches up and customers start to focus on next year and beyond. The mid-year outlook released in August by the Construction Association of Michigan projects early 2022 for the State’s construction sector to get back to pre-COVID levels.
“There’s demand out there, but there are some people who are poised to wait and see how things play out,” said Charlie Sole, the controller for Hallmark Construction in Traverse City. “We’ve yet to see the cycle of plans coming to the table to bid on going forward — we don’t know that yet.”
In short, the Northern Michigan contracting community remains hopeful that the expected pent-up demand will lead to viable projects for the foreseeable future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.