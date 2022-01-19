TRAVERSE CITY — The 14th annual Awards of Excellence in Construction Celebration will honor 23 commercial projects from 19 different companies, according to a release from the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan.
The 2021 Annual Awards Celebration is scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club, located at 1725 S. Union St.
Each of the companies will receive a glass trophy.
The 23 commercial projects are “all located in Northern Michigan account for more than $76 million dollars in local construction,” according to the release.
Winning projects include:
- 45th Property & Power, LLC for Northwoods Cannabis Company
- Burdco Incorporated for French Manor Terra
- Cooke Sheet Metal, Inc. and Strata Design for McLaren Northern Michigan South Tower addition
- Cunningham-Limp & Ritsema Associates for Delamar Traverse City and 4Front Credit Union headquarters
- D&W Mechanical & Pioneer Construction for Munson Medical Center Surgery addition
- Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences, Inc. for Joining Jordan Pedestrian Pathway
- Grand Traverse Construction for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church renovation
- HighPoint Electric for Artisan Restaurant at the Delamar Resort
- Isenhart Electric for Kirtland Community College Events Center
- Kent Companies for CD13 Catalyst Development
- Manthei Construction for Petoskey KOA expansion
- Northern Michigan Glass for Northwestern Michigan College West Hall
- Ritsema Associates for Breakwater
- Sidock Group for Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-Op headquarters
- Spence Brothers for Interlochen Center for the Arts Dance Center
- Team Elmer’s for Hammond & Four Mile Road Roundabout and Traverse City Central Athletic Complex
- Windemuller for Old City Hall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.