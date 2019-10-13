Travel industry
From Staff Reports
THOMPSONVILLE — Condé Nast Traveler recognized Crystal Mountain as the No. 2 Resort in the Midwest in 2019. Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island won the No. 1 Midwest spot in the magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the world submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences.
This is the third year in the last four that Condé Nast Traveler has recognized Crystal Mountain. In 2015, Crystal Mountain was listed as the No. 1 U.S. Resort for Family Reunions. In 2017, it was listed as one of the 10 Best Family Ski Resorts in North America.
The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry.
The full list of winners is published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and is included in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler U.S. and U.K. print editions.
“It is a tremendous honor to be alongside our friends at the Grand Hotel in receiving this recognition from Condé Nast and its readers,” Crystal Mountain president Chris MacInnes said in a release.
Crystal Mountain was established in 1956. It is a family-owned, four-season resort destination 28 miles southwest of Traverse City.
It features lodging, dining, downhill and cross-country skiing, two golf courses, shopping, the Crystal Spa, Michigan’s only alpine slide, the Park at Water’s Edge, Michigan Legacy Art Park and a conference center.
