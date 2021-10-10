TRAVERSE CITY — Archery has been around for so long it’s difficult to pinpoint its origins.
The earliest evidence of archery dates to around 10,000 BC, according to World Archery. Other websites like the Flint Bowmen Club state that “archery probably dates back to the Stone Age — around 20,000 BC.”
Jim Gauthier, former owner of Gauthier’s Archery in Traverse City, said the retail archery industry went through two major growth spurts in the 41 years he owned his business.
The Archery Trade Association reported total retail sales in 1974 barely topped $100 million. Thirty years later, the industry generated $535 million.
Gauthier’s Archery opened July 22, 1980, which Gauthier said was about the same era compound bows gained in popularity.
“It just got bigger and bigger as we went,” Gauthier said.
“Archery dealers experienced significant sales increases from 1985 through 1995 during the rapid growth period for bowhunting and 3-D archery,” according to the spring 2005 ATA report.
Gauthier said crossbows changed the archery market in Michigan in 2010. Often controversial because it increased distances archers could shoot from, Gauthier said it expanded opportunities for younger and older hunters, some of which had difficulty pulling back compound bows.
“It was like an explosion for business,” Gauthier said. “It really gave a lot of shops new life — big time — and it’s been that way ever since.”
The National Sporting Goods Association’s participation survey reports the archery segment grew “107.2% from 2003–2017,” according to shootingindustry.com.
Sales plateaued from 2017-19, but 2020 was the best year at Gauthier’s “by far” in 2020.
A 2020 report from shootingindustry.com predicted “the market for archery equipment, including gear used in competition, recreational shooting and bowhunting, has been holding its own in recent years with some analysts forecasting up to 8.5% growth through 2022.”
