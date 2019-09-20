ACME — The Acme Township Planning Commission will hold a special meeting Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. to consider a planned development pre-application for the former Kmart property.
Applicant Lormax Stern Development Company plans to develop the 11-acre property as mixed use, which could include restaurant, cafes, public park space, retail, indoor self-storage and office/municipal use.
The north side of the existing building could be repurposed as a self-storage facility, while the south side could house other uses.
The property is zoned Commercial Flex. Lormax Stern is seeking approval to allow any permitted use in the B-3 and B-4 zoning classifications.
Those permitted uses include car washes, financial institutions, restaurants, processing and distribution facilities, hardware stores, medical marihuana facilities, carpet cleaning establishments and a variety of other businesses, according to the application.
The application includes a site map that shows a portion of the TART Trail System bike path next to U.S. 31, flanked by a pair of small structures that could house restaurants and/or a bank. A strip of parking spaces separates those buildings from townhouses, an office building and a daycare. More parking is shown between those buildings and the existing large structure.
Monday’s meeting will be held at Acme Township Hall, 6042 Acme Road, Williamsburg.
Lormax Stern Acme LLC, based in Bloomfield Hills, purchased the property for $1.4 million in January. It has been vacant since Kmart closed in March 2017.
