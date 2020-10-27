TRAVERSE CITY — The Commongrounds Cooperative, a mixed-use development at 416 E. Eighth St., has received a $1.5 million grant from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program.
The Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday approved the grant, along with an additional $440,693 in brownfield state tax capture funding, according to a release from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Local support for the project includes brownfield support from the Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority in the form of a $210,000 grant to the development team and a portion of the Brownfield TIF estimated at $488,007.
The four-story, mixed-use Commongrounds building will cost a total of nearly $16 million, according to the release.
The 47,467-square-foot, 57-foot-tall building will house five businesses on the first and second floors, atop underground parking. The third and fourth floors will include 23 residential rental units and two short-term rental units, to be occupied by members or guests of members of the co-op building.
Fifteen of the residential units will be income restricted, with rents attainable by workers earning 60 to 100 percent of the Area Median Income.
Commercial tenants will be Higher Grounds Coffee, Pathways Pre-School, Iron Fish Distillery, Common Place Co-working and Crosshatch Community Arts. Those businesses are part owners of the co-op project.
More than 500 people also "bought into" the co-op to financially support the project. Commongrounds Cooperative raised more than $1.6 million in local equity, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.