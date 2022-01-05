TRAVERSE CITY — Common Good is going to get bigger and hopefully better in 2022.
Chef/owner Jason Gollan will open a second location of Common Good Bakery later this year at 1115 E. Eighth St. The storefront was most recently the home of Top Drawer Consignment Furniture, before that business moved to 741 Woodmere Ave.
The new location will give Common Good a presence on the east side of Traverse City. It also will offer a location 2½ times larger than the nearly 1,300-square-foot store that opened at 537 W. 14th St. in August 2017.
“That will allow us to stretch out quite a bit,” Gollan said of the nearly 3,200 square feet available in the second location. “We’re planning on putting in a bakery and kitchen and expanding what we do in terms of food.”
Common Good Bakery also needed to expand because of increasing demand during the past two years.
“Our business has exploded during the pandemic,” Gollan said. “We grew by more than a third from ‘19 to ‘20 — and then from ‘20 to ‘21 we doubled it.”
Contributing to the increase was Common Good Bakery sale of loaves of sourdough bread at both Oryana locations, in addition to providing breads and buns for several restaurants. Gollan said he used to stockpile 20 bags of flour at a time, and now does 50.
That left precious little space at the 14th Street location.
“We’re out of flat space to do anything,” said Gollan, who said catering for more than a small group was an impossibility. “We just don’t have the work space.”
That no longer will be an issue with the second location, which will have bakery production in the northwest corner of the new building. A new kitchen is being designed for the east wall, with the about 800 square feet for retail space in the front of the building.
Gollan said a 23,000-pound Italian-made brick oven will remain at the 14th Street location, which is open seven days a week 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Everything we have on 14th Street will be available on Eighth Street,” Gollan said Thursday at the vacant second location. “We’ll make the bread and bring it here, and we’ll make the food and bring it over there. But the menu will be exactly the same.”
Many Common Good Bakery customers who live on the east side of town are thankful for that. When Common Good announced a second location on Facebook in mid-December, there were more than three dozen responses.
“People are excited,” Gollan said. “Half of the people that are coming to 14th are talking about it. There’s a great buzz.”
In one of those Facebook postings. Oakwood Proper Burgers co-owner Leslie Bilbey welcomed Common Good Bakery to the neighborhood. Bilbey said Common Good’s second location will be good for business reasons, with a big scoop of personal.
“Any new development to the east side of Traverse City is not just exciting for us as local business owners, but also as east side residents,” Bilbey said in a text message. “I am personally obsessed over their Danishes and croissants.
“Traverse City is fortunate to have many great bakeries and restaurants and we look forward to having Common Good Bakery as neighbors, and wish them much success.”
Gollan said enhancing the growth of Eighth Street is definitely something the bakery emphasizes. Common Good is more than a way to describe the ingredients.
“That’s been in my business plan from the beginning: Make Traverse City neighborhoods more interesting by giving people places to walk to,” he said. “Giving people an amenity is part of our mission.”
The Common Good also applies to the employees. Gollan said Diana Durren has been with Common Good for three years as general manager, after working at Munson. Durren was joined on staff by her husband, Matt, former executive chef at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
The Durrens are now partners and part of a staff of four full-time bakers and four full-time front of house staff. Gollan said there are 20 mostly full-time employees at Common Good.
“I couldn’t have done this without the team that we have,” Gollan said. “Without that I wouldn’t have imagined pulling this off. That’s the big reason we’ve been able to grow, we’ve been able to find people and retain them. That’s just as important as having a high quality product.”
In addition to continuing its menu of pastries, sandwiches and pizza, Gollan plans to continue Common Good’s anniversary give-back promotion. On the Saturday closest to its August opening date at 14th Street, the bakery gives half of its sales that day to a local nonprofit. Customers make nominations and vote for the winner.
“The charities and nonprofits who are kind of aware of it promote it,” Gollan said. “It’s part of why we do what we do — building community. It’s one thing we’ll continue to carry forward as we grow.”
The only problem is Gollan is not sure exactly when that opening will occur.
“There’s a lot beyond my control,” he said in the empty storefront on Eighth Street. “That’s why the sign on the front says coming in 2022. Beyond that is speculation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.