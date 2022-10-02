TRAVERSE CITY — With his many different professional roles, Steve Ball has to have a plan.
But when Ball found out that iconic retail store Votruba Leather Goods was for sale, he jumped at the opportunity and figured out the rest of the details later.
Ball and business partner David Rapson bought the business from Kerry Glaesmer. Votruba Leather Goods — which began with Frank Votruba’s harness shop in 1874 — has been in the Glaesmer family since Kerry’s father bought it in 1966.
“I just love that,” said Ball, who runs multiple businesses in the area in addition to being one of the three captains of Traverse City Fire Department’s Station 1. “I love a challenge. I love history. I love a story.
“That’s what drew me in immediately.”
So much so that Ball couldn’t pass up the opportunity to add the historic business at 112 E. Front St. when it hit the market. A lease with the city of Traverse City-owned building made it more attractive to Ball, who has run Michigan Gutters for more than a decade.
Ball said he sold the idea to his former Lake Superior State University roommate and fraternity brother, Rapson. Ball said Rapson’s retail experience made his latest business venture a reality.
“That’s why this made sense,” Ball said. “It’s all about putting the right people in the right places. When Votruba became available, I jumped at it and figured it out from there.”
The sale of the business ends a more than 56-year run for the Glaesmers.
William Votruba, the son of Frank and Amelia (Bartack) Votruba, took over operations of the store with his wife, Gretchen, during the 1920s. Earl and Martha Glaesmer bought the store in 1965, according to Kerry Glaesmer.
Earl and Martha Glaesmer’s three children — Diana, Gregory and Kerry — were all involved in the store. Kerry Glaesmer took the reins when his father died in 1988.
“It’s been in the works for a while,” the 71-year-old Kerry Glaesmer said of the sale. “I have mixed emotions. I’ll miss the business part of it, but it’s time for me to retire.”
And it’s not like Votruba Leather Goods or Kerry Glaesmer is limping away from the downtown business, which is located in front of a building where customers took horse-drawn buggies for repairs.
“It went well,” Glaesmer said of 2022. “We had a real good summer and September is going well. People are traveling again. A lot of them had trips canceled during the pandemic and are traveling again.”
That was not the case a few years earlier.
A lack of retail activity during the last 10 months of 2020 sent Votruba Leather Goods reeling. Travel limitations and restrictions caused by the pandemic lingered into the first four months of 2021.
Despite a 50 percent loss of business in 2020, the specialty retailer had a successful 2021 and has found a way to keep it going, Glaesmer reported for a July 28, 2021 Record-Eagle article.
The resiliency of Votruba was another reason the 2002 graduates of LSSU were eager to acquire the business.
“Kerry did a wonderful job for years,” said Ball, who earned his master’s degree in business administration from Davenport University in 2018. “It’s a staple. It’s the oldest business in Traverse City.”
“He’s done a fantastic job,” said Rapson, who earned his master’s degree from Michigan State University in 2018. “He’s been able to maintain his spot and offer products people are looking for. He’s maintained the integrity of one of the only travel goods stores in the state and being there during the pandemic.”
Business has gone so well post-pandemic that Glaesmer joked he was going to continue running the store. If it was a matter of just selling product, it may have continued.
But the retail side is just a small part of it and Glaesmer knows it.
“I’ll miss the customers — the interactions with the customers,” Glaesmer said. “We have some real good ones; they always come to us with their needs.
“Some of the other stuff, I won’t miss so much.”
The “other stuff” includes taking care of the taxes and the bookkeeping, which Glaesmer said he did himself in a way that could be described as old-school organized.
That’s one of the things Ball and Rapson aim to alter when they take over the store. The duo are also planning to bring in a local man with extensive leather-crafting experience as store manager.
But the spirit that has been Votruba Leather Goods will remain.
“We’re not closing, but we’re going to up the game,” said Ball, who added he clearly delineates between his role in business and with the fire department.
“It will still be your leather and travel goods destination,” Rapson added.
Glaesmer said he’s answered that very question from customers since word of the sale started filtering out.
“His intention is to continue what we’re doing and maybe adding his own touches and maybe update a few things,” Glaesmer said. “But he’ll have the same inventory with what we’ve had here, so that’s good news for everybody.”
Both Rapson and Ball said they’re not going to majorly alter a business which pre-dates Traverse City’s incorporation as both a village and a city.
“There’s a lot that can be done with it,” Ball stated. “Like Kerry said, it’s time for someone else to bring new life into it.”
One of the first plans is to have an e-commerce component and modernizing both the bookkeeping and an electronic Point of Sale system. Rapson and Ball are also looking at expanding inventory and offering more brands. The duo would also like to develop a Votruba brand of product that would carry on the name.
Ball and Rapson said they plan to revamp the interior of the store in the winter, restoring the antique wood floors, taking the walls back to the original brick and the ceiling to tin.
“We have the expectation to make this something neat and take this to the next generation,” Ball said.
There is also talk about extending hours to later in the day and continuing to make Votruba Leather Goods a must-stop shop on Front Street.
“The city has a big interest in getting people downtown and shopping,” Ball said. “We plan on jumping into that.”
In addition to his role with the fire department, Michigan Gutter and now Votruba Leather Goods, Ball also operates Integrity Property Holdings, which has some 40 properties in the area. Half are commercial while half are vacation rentals.
“I wear many hats,” joked Ball, who also recently started Precise Garage Doors.
Ball said the key is to have good relationships with people and to be honest and ethical. But the biggest thing Ball said it to have a supportive wife (Carrie) and to hire good people, like his best friend and neighbor, Rapson. Even the Rapson and Ball children are best friends.
“My wife is the secret sauce,” Ball said. “Plus finding good people.”
A solid, respected business like Votruba Leather Goods just adds to the equation.
