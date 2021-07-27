GRAND RAPIDS — Fleis & VandenBrink co-founder Steven R. VandenBrink died on July 23, according to a release from the engineering company.
VandenBrink was 66 years old.
VandenBrink, a professional engineer from Grand Rapids, founded the company with Larry J. Fleis on Jan. 13, 1993. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Fleis and VandenBrink has eight other offices in Michigan and Indiana, including one in Traverse City at 603 Bay St.
Fleis has homes in Cedar and the Grand Rapids area.
"Steve and I had worked together for over four decades," Fleis, chairman of the board of directors for F&V Companies, Inc., said in a release. "He was a great partner and will be truly missed by our F&V family."
John R. DeVol of Traverse City, F&V’s current president, said the two namesakes of the company were truly a great partnership, according to a release. DeVol said Fleis' strength was on the business side while VandenBrink's strength was on the engineering side.
DeVol said VandenBrink had a "brilliant technical" mind.
"The major reason that F&V was so successful was because of the dynamic that worked between Steve and Larry, they balanced each other so perfectly," DeVol said in a release. "Sometimes Steve didn’t have a lot to say but when he spoke, it was very meaningful, very intelligent."
The late VandenBrink was senior vice president at F&V until the summer of 2015 when he suffered a major stroke. Prior to his stroke, F&V grew to employ 200 people at nine offices.
During his tenure with the company, F&V worked on several projects in Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties among others in northern Michigan.
Fleis & VandenBrink now employs more than 250 people. F&V is described as "an employee-owned multi-disciplined civil engineering and architecture firm and a one-stop shop for infrastructure planning, design and construction," according to a release.
VandenBrink married the former Therese Messock on July 24, 1976, according to his online obituary. VandenBrink is survived by his wife, children Steve (Zona Maitner) VandenBrink of Hudsonville and Dana (Andrew) Pleasant of Lowell, as well as two grandchildren, according to the obituary.
More information on Fleis & VandenBrink is available at https://www.fveng.com.
