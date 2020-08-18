JACKSON — Consumers Energy is seeking public input on its Clean Energy Plan.
The company has a series of Virtual Open Houses, part of its Clean Energy Plan Series, to help finalize its Clean Energy Plan, which “eliminates coal and achieves net zero carbon emissions by 2040,” according to a release from the company headquartered in Jackson.
Open house topics include wind and solar power, environmental protection, building a better power grid and what customers can do to assist.
“We need to understand what’s most important to our customers and key stakeholders and how they see the state’s energy future taking shape in the next 20 years,” Consumers Energy Senior Engineer Jessica Woycehoski said in the release.
The first Virtual Open House is scheduled for Aug. 18. Anyone interested in participating can log on to www.MICleanEnergy.com for a link on how to join the event.
Sessions are scheduled to last for 45 minutes.
The schedule with topic and start time includes:
- Our Clean Energy Plan: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m.
- Road to Renewable Energy: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m.
- Protecting Our Planet: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m.
- A Smarter Energy Future: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m.
The public input from the Virtual Open Houses may be a part of Consumers’ Clean Energy Plan update. The update will be presented to the Michigan Public Service Commission in June 2021.
Consumers Energy plans to make recordings of each event available.
For more information, visit www.MICleanEnergy.com.
