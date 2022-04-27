JACKSON — Consumers Energy, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other statewide stakeholders recently reached an agreement related to the company’s Clean Energy Plan.
“Not only is this settlement a win for our environment, it’s also a win for Michigan ratepayers who have struggled to stay current on their bills,” Nessel said in a release. “This agreement was truly a collaborative effort.”
The plan includes retiring coal plants by 2025, adding 8,000 megawatts of solar power by 2040, using batteries to accelerate energy storage by 2027, purchasing the natural gas-fired power plant Covert Generating Station in Van Buren County and creating price stability for customers.
The energy company also aims to continue its energy waste reduction programs and fund utility bill assistance programs for low-income customers. The ultimate goal is for Consumers to generate about 90 percent of its electricity using clean energy resources by 2040, according to a release.
Consumers Energy filed the Clean Energy Plan in June 2021 with the Michigan Public Service Commission. The settlement awaits MPSC review.
“Reaching consensus on this Clean Energy Plan moves Michigan toward a cleaner, more reliable energy future while caring for our co-workers and communities,” said Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow in the release.
Consumers provides natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million residents of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
