ELK RAPIDS — If you’ve ever wondered about what happened to Aorta Ale or wish you could partake of Black Cherry Porter like you did back in 2007, the wait is nearly over.
Short’s Brewing Company is rolling out a pre-order program of some of its favorite beers from the past with its Classic Stache project, a “from the vault pre-order program,” according to a release. Named for founder Joe Short’s trademark mustache, the Antrim County-based brewer is bringing back some of its unique products no longer in production.
“There’s not a day that goes by that we aren’t getting asked for very specific releases thru social media and our customer service channels,” Short’s Brewing Company Sales Director Kerry Lynch said in the release. “Stuff that we made one time 10 years ago at the pub or for a random beer fest is beloved and sought after.
“Over and over we’d hear ‘If you made (insert random obscure Short’s beer here) I’d buy 10 cases of it.’ At the same time we had an idea for a new pre-order program, so we created the Classic Stache project.”
Since it began in 2004, Short’s Brewing Company estimates it has produced more than 900 unique products “that run the gamut of style and ingredient combinations, with experimental beers accounting for over half of the total releases.”
With so many different beers, the company decided to bring back a few favorites in a pre-order system. Each of the Classic Stache offerings are available in 24 packs of 12-ounce cans.
There is no limit to the number of cases one can purchase, retailing for between $39.99 to $49.99, according to a release from Short’s.
Beer fanatics order cases of the beer from a list of participating retailers at shortsbrewing.com/classicstache. Orders are open from Dec. 26 until Jan. 26.
Cases of the selections ordered are scheduled to arrive at the store of your choice by the end of February.
Because Short’s can’t produce every product the public wants, the company is launching the Classic Stache project with four selections.
CEO Scott Newman-Bale said coming up with four products was difficult.
“When we were scheming up this idea we had no idea how to pick our first line up,” Newman-Bale said in the release. “Joe had opinions, our sales team had opinions — ultimately we tapped some of our longest-running employees to pick their favorites. Lucky for all of us, they picked some great beers for our Classic Stache launch.”
The four selections for the Classic Stache pre-order program include:
- Aorta Ale, a Double Red Ale was a part of the Imperial Beer Series.
- Pandemonium Pale Ale.
- Black Cherry Porter, an Imperial Porter with northern Michigan black cherries.
- Pontius Road Pilsner, an American Pilsner that was brewed as part of the company’s original line.
For more information on the pre-order program or to sign up as an account, visit shortsbrewing.com/classicstache.
More information about Short’s is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.